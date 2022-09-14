Enthusiasm, skills on display during games

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 13

The second day of the district-level Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean saw great enthusiasm among the players. In the under-14 boys category in football, the Skiller Football Acadmey got the first position by defeating the DAV Football Centre where as Govt High School Mehma secured the third position.

In the football under-14 Girls, Government Sr Sec School, Bandala, won Gold by defeating the Skiller Football Academy, and Sahibzada Public School Sarhali clinched the Bronze medal.

In Hockey- The first semi-final match of the under-14 Girls, Doaba Khalsa Sr Sec School beat the Dhanowali Sports Club by 4-2 and in the second semi-final match, the Surjit Hockey Training Centre beat SGGS Club, Dhandyal, by 2-1.

In the under-14 Boys category, the Eknoor Academy won the first semi-final match by defeating Doaba Khalsa Sr Sec School with a score of 3-1. In second semi-final match, the Surjit Hockey Academy beat the Shrein Hockey Club by 4-0.

Girls played well in Softball too. In the under-14 Girls, Government Sr Sec School, Kadiawali, bagged the first position, while the second position was secured by Government Sr Sec School Model Town. Government Sr Sec School, Bhullar, bagged the third spot.

In the under -14 Boys semi-final Handball matches, the Handball Coaching Centre DAV, Jalandhar, beat Raipur Rasulpur by 10-5.

In the first round of wrestling, in the under-14 Boys 38-kg weight category, Vansh Of the V Sports Club beat Jaskaran of Wariana. In the 44- kg Boys weight category, Kartik from Basti Danish Manda defeated Harjot singh Of Seechewal.