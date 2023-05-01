Environment Ministry to hold nukkad natak

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 30

To promote environmental awareness among young students, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will organise a ‘nukkad natak’ on World Environment Day. The theme of the ‘nukkad natak’ will be ‘Dharti kare pukar’ and students can submit their entries until May 15. The aim of the play is to inspire students to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle and responsibility for protecting the environment.

The winning team will receive a cash prize of Rs 20,000, while the second and third prize winners will receive Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.