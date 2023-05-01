Environment Ministry to hold nukkad natak

Jalandhar, April 30
To promote environmental awareness among young students, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will organise a ‘nukkad natak’ on World Environment Day. The theme of the ‘nukkad natak’ will be ‘Dharti kare pukar’ and students can submit their entries until May 15. The aim of the play is to inspire students to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle and responsibility for protecting the environment.
The winning team will receive a cash prize of Rs 20,000, while the second and third prize winners will receive Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court can grant divorce on ground of ‘irretrievable breakdown of marriage’
The Constitution Bench holds that the mandatory six-month wa...
BJP promises to implement Uniform Civil Code in its election manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls
Promises to provide 3 free cooking gas cylinders to BPL fami...
Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'
These mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir...
India brings back home another batch of 186 people under 'Operation Kaveri'
Flight carrying 186 passengers touches down in Kochi