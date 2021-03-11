In Brief

Environment panel meeting

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: A meeting of the District Environment Committee was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Kapurthala DC Vishesh Sarangal in which he directed officials of the departments concerned to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal on environment and water conservation. He also reviewed the operation of solid waste management in the district, management of plastic waste, disposal of bio-medical waste and operation of sewage treatment plants at full capacity. He said the work on STP projects to use water for irrigation purpose should be expedited. He also issued guidelines to officials of the Sewerage Board and Pollution Control Board for achieving targets for the seven water treatment plants in the district. Besides, officials of the Drainage Department were also directed to expedite the work to clean Kali Bein. TNS

Man held for causing death

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested a man on the charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving. Investigating officer Kashmir Singh said the accused had been identified as Raja Ram Bishnoi, a resident of Bikaner district in Rajasthan. Karan Kumar, a resident of Begum Pur village in Kapurthala, has complained to the police that the unidentified accused was driving his heavy-duty tractor trailer (bearing registration No. RJ 07 GE 0643) on May 13 on national highways and hit a Mahindra Bolero vehicle and killed an unidentified person near Bajwa Kalan village. Investigating officer Kashmir Singh said a case under Sections 304-A , 279 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC was registered against the accused who was released on bail. OC

Three booked on theft charge

Nakodar: The Nakodar sadar police have booked three persons on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery from a house. Investigating officer (IO) in the case Chaman Lal said the accused had been identified as Tina, a resident of Eeda village, Pala of Mehmud Pur village and their unidentified accomplice. Rannjit Singh, a resident of Nawan Pind Mallian village, complained to the police that thieves barged into her house on May 15 night and stole cash, gold jewellery and a smartphone. The IO said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC had been registered against the accused. OC

Red Cross Day celebrated

Jalandhar: World Red Cross Day was celebrated on Monday by the Indian Red Cross Society, Kapurthala, with the theme ‘BeHumankind’ under the guidance of Dr Preet Kanwal, chairperson, Indian Red Cross Society, Kapurthala. Addressing representatives of various NGOs, Dr Preet Kanwal said the day was celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, the founder of the Red Cross. She said Red Cross would pay special attention to activities related to public welfare, especially girls’ education and health. Free vocational training courses for girls would be started soon. TNS

Accept demands of safai sevaks

Hoshiarpur: Sanjeev Arora, president of Bharat Vikas Parishad and Rotary Eye Bank and Cornea Transplant Society, has appealed to the Punjab Government to accept the legitimate demands of the safai sevaks at the earliest. He said the safai sevaks provide us with a clean environment through hard work. Therefore, keeping in mind the problems of these people, the government should accept all their legitimate demands and provide relief to the workers so that they can return to their duty. Arora said that before the elections, political parties make big promises to the Safai Sevaks, but they forget them as soon as they come to power. He said due to the strike of the safai sevaks, the piles of garbage at various places in the city can become the cause of many diseases. Therefore, the government should find a solution to the demands of the safai sevaks at the earliest so that the they can return to their work. OC

Dairy Training Centre course from May 30

Hoshiarpur: Deputy Director, Dairy Harwinder Singh informed that the 2-week training course for the youth is being launched at the Dairy Training Centre, Phagwara, from May 30. Deputy Director said the training course since the purchase of milch cattle maintenance, food, breeding, maintenance will be provided with the latest technologies. He said those willing to join training programme should be associated with rural areas, at least five pass, of age 18 to 50 years. He said the training course fee will be Rs 1,000 for General serani and for SC, Rs 750 SC. He said after receiving the training they will be able to get a loan for 2 to 10 milch cattle and will be able to get the facilities to be provided periodically. He said the aspiring candidates should contact with educational certificates, Aadhar card, voter card, caste certificates and 2 passport size photos, the office of the Deputy Director, Dairy District Administrative Complex, Room No. 439 at the fourth floor till May 26. OC

100 acres of encroached land vacated

Hoshiarpur: Under the campaign launched to rescue the illegal occupation of the public land, the administration on Monday got vacated the Panchayat land in Dasuya Block’s Sanghwal village and Saniyal village of Mukerian. In Sanghwal DDPO Ajay Kumar and BDPO Dasuya Dhanwant Singh Randhawa led the team while in Mukerian Tehsildar Arvind Salwan and BDPO Mukerian Kulwant Singh-led the team. In Sanghwal village, from three individuals, 97 acres land was got released of the illegal occupation and in Saniyal village three acres seven kanals and 16 marlas of panchayat land was freed and handed over to the concerned Gram Panchayat. BDPO Dasuya said after the release of these 97 acres, plantation be done on this land. He said the freed land will be given on lease through open bidding now. OC

Safai Karamcharis’ stir enters day 21

Hoshiarpur: The strike of the sanitation workers of Municipal Corporation, Hoshiarpur, continued on the 21st day today. Today’s protest meeting was presided over by the Safai Karamcharis Union president Karanjot Adia. Addressing the employees Adia condemned the postponement of the meeting of the Municipal Corporation today. He asked that under what pressure the house is shying away from giving the rights to the employees. Today, the meeting of the house was to be held, but postponing the meeting just on the meeting day, puts a question mark on the intentions of the house and the administration. It seems that the health of the residents of the city is being played with by the house and the administration by prolonging the strike. He warned that if the demands of the employees are not by the house in time, then the employees will come out on the streets intensifying their struggle.

