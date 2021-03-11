EPF office give pension letters to 46 retirees in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 12

Nearly 46 Employees Provident Fund pensioners of Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr and Kapurthala were on Friday distributed pension letters under the recently-launched ‘Prayas se Vishwas’ campaign.

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, Triangas were also presented along with the pension letters to encourage the pensioners to hoist it from August 13 to 15 in their homes.

Sunil Kumar Yadav, Regional Commissioner, Employees Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Regional Office, said the event was organised as a part of the ongoing celebrations of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. “Various types of programmes are being organised by the EPF Department such as plantation, blood donation camp and clothes distribution through NGO Satyamev Jayate Society.

Dr Anup Bowry, chairman, Innocent Hearts group, was the chief guest at the event. Yadav said ‘Prayas’ was started in July 2020 by the EPFO wherein Pension Payment Order (PPO) was to be handed over to the pensioners on the date of retirement. Webinars for promoting the initiative were started to be conducted every month to sensitise the retiring members and employers so that they can submit the pension claims complete in all aspect and EPFO can issue PPO on the day of superannuation to members. He said: “To further improve the quality of services rendered to our EPFO pensioners, EPF office under the guidance of Central PF Commissioner and the initiative of Additional Central PF Commissioner, Chandigarh, has now decided to bring a radical shift in approach from “Prayas” to “Vishwas” – from a few and selected cases to universal approach in PPO distribution on the date of member’s superannuation.