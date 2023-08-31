Erosion in guide bundh creates panic in Sultanpur Lodhi village

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 30

There was widespread alarm in Rajewal village of Sultanpur Lodhi when an erosion occurred at the guide bundh, situated opposite the Flood Protection Embankment (FPE) RD 67000-68000. The crucial guide bundh acts as a link between the Atma Singh advance bundh at RD 45250 and the Goindwal-Taran Tarn highway.

Fearful of potential water ingress, distressed residents hurriedly packed their belongings and began moving their furniture to safer locations. However, responding to the situation, the Sultanpur Lodhi administration, in collaboration with employees from the Drainage Department, promptly reached the site.

Jaspreet Singh, SDM, Sultanpur Lodhi, said that the rapid flow of water had caused a reduction of approximately 10 feet in the berm’s height. The Drainage Department swiftly dispatched their personnel to the location, initiating flood protection measures in the form of studs and revetment to fortify the vulnerable bundh.

“The situation was brought under control. Work to reinforce the bundh is still on in full swing and we have urged residents not to panic as no stone would be left unturned to protect the bundh,” he added.

#Sultanpur Lodhi