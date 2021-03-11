Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Under the Buddy programme launched by Punjab Government to curb the menace of drug abuse, PCM S.D College for Women held an essay writing competition on the topic’ Drug abuse and its effects on the social fabric’. Almost 30 students participated in the competition. The purpose of this activity was to generate awareness among students against drug abuse. In this competition, Pooja of BA Semester IV got first, Simran of BA Semester IV bagged second and Karuna of BA Semester II grabbed third position. The members of the managing committee and Principal of the college Prof (Dr) Pooja Prashar encouraged all the students to keep participating in these kind of activities and motivated them to keep spreading awareness in the society. The Principal also lauded the efforts of Gurjit Kaur of the Department of English and the nodal officer of Buddy Programme for organising the activity.

World Telecommunication Day

Eklavya School celebrated ‘World Telecommunication Day’’. The students were shown video which raises awareness of the possibilities of the use of the Internet and other information and communication technologies. The students of primary celebrated this day by performing an act. Students of UKG Kian, Manleen, Kartik and Mannat did art work and gave the presentation. Administrator Dimple Malhotra said we all should be aware of the various advancements in the field of communication technology and how it can be used in the development of society.

Webinar on IPR

The Intellectual Property Rights Cell of Lyallpur Khalsa College organised a webinar on Intellectual Property Rights Patents and Designs in association with Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Intellectual Property Management, Nagpur (Govt. of India) under the National Intellectual Property Awareness Mission and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to make the faculty members aware of the IP rights. The keynote speaker was Himanshu Chandrakar from RGNIPM. Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra extended a formal welcome to the resource person and thanked him for facilitating the webinar to sensitise the people towards their rights. He remarked that the need to protect the knowledge from unlawful use has become expedient in the current scenario. Coordinator of the webinar and incharge IPR Cell Dr Manpreet Singh Lehal introduced the concept of Intellectual Property and elaborated on its benefits to the teaching fraternity. The keynote speaker Himanshu defined intellectual property rights as ideas, inventions, and creative expressions based on which there is a public willingness to bestow the status of property. IP provide certain exclusive rights to the inventors or creators of that property, in order to enable them to reap commercial benefits from their creative efforts or reputation. He detailed on the process of filing patents and designs.

State Kick Boxing Championship

A student of DIPS School Bhogpur, Sanjana Sharma has won the gold medal in the State Kick Boxing Championship held in Nadala. Principal Gurveen Kaur said Sanjana of Class 12 commerce (2021-2022) batch has been practicing kick boxing for many years. Even before this, she has been the winner of the state championship and has played at the national level. Principal Gurveen Kaur, Sports Manager of DIPS Chain Manmohan Singh honoured Sanjana with a certificate and best wishes for her life to come. CAO Ramneek Singh and Jashan Singh congratulated Sanjana on winning the championship and inspired her to always bring laurels to her parents, teachers and DIPS Chain through more such achievements.

Farewell party organised

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a farewell party for the outgoing students of undergraduate and postgraduate classes of IT and humanities field. The auspicious day began with a floral welcome to the chief guest Principal Prof (Dr) Atima Sharma Dwivedi. The students enthralled the audience with mesmerising cultural performances on the stage and various games played by the students also added fun to the party. The final year students reminisced about the past and thanked their teachers for grooming them to face the challenges of life. The main attraction of the programme was modeling by the students of final year. The Principal blessed the students for their bright and successful future and emphasised upon the concept of ‘Work is Worship’. Harmandeep was declared Ms Farewell from Humanities, Yukta Mayor was declared Ms Farewell from IT, Ashu was declared Ms Confident, Deepika was declared Ms Elegant, Yasmine was declared Ms Charming, Jasmeen was declared Ms Beautiful Attire, Daljit was declared Ms Talented and Ruchika bagged the title of Ms Gorgeous. Principal lauded the efforts of Dr Madhumeet and Dr Suman Khurana for organising the celebrations.

NAVONMESH 2.0 for students

International Youth Motivational Speaker and Career Guidance Expert Simerjit Singh addressed the students as guest speaker at I.K. Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU). Simerjeet Singh inspired thousands of students who participated in the biggest event of the year “NAVONMESH 2.0” of the university to strive continuously for a better future. He managed a few game items to motivate students towards innovation. Dr SK Mishra, Registrar IKGPTU, gave a message to the students to actively participate in such events. He said this is an opportunity to look for opportunities outside the class rooms, to learn and to experience new things. The event will continue for two consecutive days. In this programme, students are given the opportunity to compete in more than 20 different items, in which they get the opportunity to perform in different categories while performing on the spot events. On the first day, 10 events Aerothon, Ohmphere, En Cypher, CAD IT, Engineers Craft, Hydra Load, Maze Mike etc were performed by the students

Lecture on aviation market

The Faculty of Hospitality at GNA University organised a guest lecture on the topic, ‘Vision 2040 (central government of India) special reference to the Indian aviation market’. This session was organised for the students of Airlines, Tourism and Hospitality. Dr.Kusum and Prince Verma, Assistant Professor of Faculty of Hospitality, organised this lecture. Susheel Sirem, Management Consultant, CAPA India, an aviation consulting firm based in New Delhi, was the resource person of the day. Sirem is a graduate of North-western University and Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering wherein his specialisation was ‘Transportation systems planning and analysis’. The objective of this session was to make students aware about the Vision 2040 of Indian government for the nation’s aviation sector. Sirem presented the history of aviation through graphical representation showing the tremendous growth of the aviation sector. The resource person also discussed the impact of Covid-19 pandemic years on aviation sector and the initiative taken by the central government by announcing several policies to contribute in long term investment in airport infrastructure.

Award for DAV University

DAV University Jalandhar has been conferred with “Emerging University of the year” award at the 15th International Education Leadership and Skill Development Summit 2022 organised by Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). The award was presented by Minister of State in the Ministry of Defense and Tourism Ajay Bhatt. Vice Chancellor Dr Jasbir Rishi and faculty members of DAV University received the award. The award was presented in recognition to DAV University’s contribution to higher education. The summit was attended by Chancellors, Vice-Chancellors, Principals and the Directors from reputed government and private institutions. Padma Shri awardee Dr Punam Suri, Chancellor DAV University and President DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi, congratulated the faculty, staff and students for their hard work and efforts in getting this recognition. Dr J Kackria, Director, DAV University appreciated the dedication and commitment of staff and faculty members in achieving this award.

Industrial Visit to Foodcoast

CV Raman Science Society of Science Department of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised an industrial visit to Foodcoast International, Focal Point. Dr Neelam Sharma, Head, Chemistry Department, and Dr Vandna Thakur accompanied students from MSc Chemistry and BSc final year to visit the Foodcoast International which is a leading manufacturer of mayonnaise, ketchups, spreads, salad dressings, Indian gravies, toppings and crushes of Indian and world cuisines in bulk. Sushant Sharma, MD, facilitated the visit to the company. Suman Thakur, Senior HR Manager, coordinated the tour of plant. Students toured the automated hi-tech plant and learned the complete process starting from raw material to the preparation and its packaging. Students also visited the quality control laboratories and learned about the various tests done to check the quality of raw materials and the final products.

Workshop on Data Analysis

The Department of Business Management of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology organised a workshop on the topic “Quantitative Analysis” for the students of MBA, BBA and BCom (Hons). The main objectives of this workshop was to inculcate among students the practical aspects of research methodology. The role of research has been increased due to complexity in every field of life in modern times. As the research enhances the understanding of the problem and quantitative techniques of data analysis helps the researchers to have solutions for those problems. The resource person for the workshop was Dr Robin Kaushal from Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management, Ludhiana. She has elaborated the importance of research and research process in detail. She has discussed various quantitative techniques of data analysis like ANOVA, Factor Analysis and Regression analysis in detail. Dr Anil Soni, Head of the department, also enlightened the students with the importance and impact of various data analysis techniques on research projects. Formal vote of thanks has been delivered by Dr. Suman Tandon, convener of the event. Principal Dr Manoj Kumar has appreciated the efforts of the department for organising this event.

Session with alumnus

The Department of Music of Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised an interactive session with alumnus Sheary Singh, who is well-established in Canada along with his wife and writer and song composer Sonam Kaur were present. The event began with Sehaj’s melodious tunes on Sitar followed by the melodious folk and classical songs sung by the students of music - Shivam, Gagandeep, Abhisek, Deepali and Nisha. Sheary interacted with the students and recalled his college days. He said his every day began with the positive aura spread in the Music Department and his teachers’ blessings. He added learning is a continuous process, which keeps going through out the life. On being asked by Nishtha, student of Music, the scope of music in abroad, he answered that music and its scope is everywhere be it here in India or any foreign land. The efficient training, focus, discipline and passion in music will take the learners to the places in life. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra expressing her views added the students who are already established in the field of music can inspire the budding artists a lot.