Essay Writing Competition held

Jalandhar: The history association of PCM S.D.College for Women held an essay writing competition on Valmiki Ramayana. The event was organised by Kawaljit Kaur and Dr Renu Bala from department of history. The primary objective of this competition was to instill in students a profound understanding of the significance of the Valmiki Ramayana and its enduring relevance. With unwavering zeal, approximately 40 students participated in this literary event. In this competition, Meera got the first position, Harman grabbed second position and Bhawana secured the third position. Principal Prof Pooja Prashar appreciated the students for their participation.

International Chefs Day organised

The Centre of Excellence for Culinary Arts and School of Hospitality at GNA University organised International Chefs Day. The centre presented ‘Nav Aahar’, a Navratri inspired platter with nine types of dishes dedicated to 9 days of fasting, a Hindu festival that spans nine nights and celebrates the victory of good over evil. As part of this event, the School of Hospitality presented a Navratri special food thali, which featured nine varieties of Navratri recipes especially prepared by the students. Each meal was carefully crafted to represent the diversity of Navratri cuisine. Chancellor Gurdeep Singh Sihra along with other dignitaries Dr VK Rattan, vice-chancellor, Dr Hemant Sharma, pro vice-chancellor, Dr Deepak Kumar, dean and chef Dhiraj Pathak congratulated the students and faculty members.

Annual Prize Distribution at SJPS

To felicitate the meritorious students in academics, 35th annual prize distribution function with the theme ‘Sankalp - Reaching the Zenith’ was held on the premises of Shiv Jyoti Public School(SJPS) under the guidance of Principal Parveen Saili. Dr Girish Bali, Income Tax Commissioner, and Dr Kusum Bali graced the occasion as the chief guests of the day. A warm welcome was extended to the chief guests by conferring badges and presenting bouquets. The main attraction of the event was yoga through performing arts which was the combination of dance and yoga form. Choreography and folk dance bhangra was performed by the students. Devansh Naudiyal, Meenakshi Angrish and Hitakshi Sharma recited beautiful poems.

Prize Distribution Function at MGN

MGN Public School, Kapurthala celebrated its 27th annual prize distribution function in the school with great gusto. Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu, ADC Kapurthala, was the chief guest of the day. Lal Vishwas Bains, SDM Kapurthala, was the guest of honour. The function started with shabad recital. Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia and school co-ordinator Rajinder Singh welcomed the guests. After the welcome speech by school head boy Amitabh Verma, Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia read out the annual report highlighting the achievements of the school. As part of the cultural programme ‘Confluence,’ various items were presented by the children which included English play based on the importance of human emotions over the use of artificial intelligence and Hindi nukkad natak depicting degrading moral values in the society. Orchestra ‘Ruhaniyat’ depicting cultural beauty was the main attraction of the day.

Cooking without fire contest

Mayor World School organised an inter-house cooking without fire competition on the theme ‘Diwali’ for students of Grade IX to XII. Each team comprised of four students. The participants had to cook without fire and prepare a sweet dish and a savoury snack. The contenders came out with immensely mouth-watering sweet dishes and snacks. Proper hygiene and cleanliness were taken care of. The competition was graced by the vice chairperson Neerza Mayor and the deputy vice principal Charu Trehan. The participants were judged on the basis of presentation and table layout, taste, innovation, nutritional value and introduction of the dish by the participant.