ETO inaugurates two road projects in Hoshiarpur dist

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 1

Public Works and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Tuesday inaugurated two road projects in Mahilpur to be constructed at a cost of about Rs 25 crore. The inauguration was done in the presence of Deputy Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Jai Krishan Singh Rouri. The projects include Mahilpur-Jejon road to be constructed at a cost of Rs 13.05 crore, and Mahilpur-Phagwara road to be constructed at a cost of Rs 11.25 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Mahilpur-Jejon road connects Punjab to Himachal Pradesh but its last repair was done in 2015. The agency hired for the project would also take care of its maintenance for the next five years, he added.

The PWD Minister said that the road connecting Mahilpur with Phagwara was also last repaired in 2015. He said that the construction of this 14.34 kilometer long road would also be completed in time and its maintenance ensured by the constructing company for the next five years. ETO also announced widening of the roads from Garhshankar to Nangal and Garhshankar to Nawanshahar.

Highlighting achievements in the field of power, ETO said that the Pachhwara coal mine, which was closed since 2015, was operational once again. He said the state was getting an annual income of Rs 1,500 crore from this mine. It was because of this that the state has a 45-day coal reserve in its thermal plants, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO for initiating development works in Garhshankar and Chabbewal assembly constituencies. He said that roads and bridges which were damaged due to floods in village Halluwal and other areas falling under Chabbewal Vidhan Sabha constituency, will also be started soon.

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal and Chairman, Punjab Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation Harminder Singh Sandhu, were also present on the occasion.

