Event held on harms of plastic

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 29

The Phulkari Women of Jalandhar conducted an event- the EcoWise Festival at the Hotel Regent Park here on Thursday. The event was meant to raise awareness about the harmful effects of plastic pollution.

DC Jaspreet Singh was the guest of honour at the event.

Simran Paintal, President, Phulkari WOJ, noted that although there are stringent rules, including the single use plastic ban in place since July 2022, the situation on ground is very different. Unless the public realises its responsibility, the world can never be free of plastic pollution.