Event on Entrepreneurial innovation

Jalandhar: The Department of Computer Science and Engineering, School of Engineering, Design and Automation, GNA University organised a National Seminar on ‘Entrepreneurial Intention, Innovation and Invention’ on Tuesday. Amardev Singh from NITTTR, Chandigarh was the resource person of the seminar. The objective behind the seminar was to raise awareness about entrepreneurship skills. Singh discussed various models of entrepreneurship along with various seed money schemes.

Workshop on ERP

The ERP committee of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised a workshop for the faculty and staff members of School of Engineering and School of Management and IT. The resource person of the workshop was Raghav Jain, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mutant Software Solutions Ltd. In the session, he talked about college management systems that is educational ERP system that allows colleges and universities to manage issues like students’ enrolment, student’s attendance, online fees, grades assignments, internal assessments, library books and more. It also allows for online marks, results and reports on student performance and more.

IKGPTU, NIT Delhi sign MoU

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) and National Institute of Technology (NIT) Delhi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the aim of enhancing academic competence. Both the educational institutions will work together in the field of technical education. Under the academic agreement, faculty members, students and staff of both the institutes will get to use the resources and opportunities of each other. The MoU will increase academic efficiency. Both technical institutes will work for exchange of intellectual resources, partnership in innovation and entrepreneurship too. The document was signed on Monday by Director NIT Delhi Prof Ajay Kumar Sharma and Registrar IKGPTU Dr SK Misra.

Educational Trip

An educational trip was organised by PG Department of Fashion Designing, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women. The student visited various industries located in Ludhiana. The visit was aimed at letting the students get an insight of all technical concepts such as merchandising, production, design development, workmanship, management and marketing. The students were given a tour of different units like knitting, printing, cutting, fabric checking quality, stitching, and finishing etc by the technical experts and guides.

Orientation event for parents

An orientation programme was organised in the presence of Principal Rashmi Vij for the parents of the students who are newly-admitted in the school this year in classes from nursery to second on Police DAV Public School PAP campus. On the occasion, in-charge of pre-primary wing Savita Sharma and teachers of pre-primary wing were also present. Principal Rashmi Vij apprised the parents about the school rules, vision and mission of the school. She guided the parents on how they can inculcate good values ??and good habits in their child so that they can become good citizens. She also briefed them about the educational system followed in the school.

Parents’ Orientation Programme

Under the able guidance of Dr Vidur Jyoti, Chairman Trust, and Dr Suvikram Jyoti, Manager, Managing Committee, General Secretary Trust, Principal Parveen Saili, Parents Orientation Programme was conducted for the parents of newly admitted students. Principal Parveen Saili apprised the parents about well being of the institution and highlighted the values of resilience, aspiration, determination, tolerance, respect, mental wellness being etc. She further added that our school values for the intellectual growth and holistic development of all students, recognising their different learning needs, encouraging them to be creative and lifelong learners. Vice Principal Ramandeep also motivated the parents and highlighted the core values like diversity, integrity, excellence, spirituality etc.