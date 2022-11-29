Event on Guru Teg Bahadur's martyrdom ends

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 28

A week-long programme organised by Gurdwara Nauvi Patshahi Dukh Niwaran Sahib, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, to commemorate the martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh guru — Guru Teg Bahadur — concluded here today.

The programme had commenced on November 21 with a lecture series and turban-tying contests. Kavi darbar, dhadhi darbar, katha samagam, kirtan samagan, satsang and a host of other events were also organised throughout the week.

The city gurdwaras also organised several programmes today.

