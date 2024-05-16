Every single vote important for strengthening democracy: ARO

Our Correspondent

Phillaur, May 15

To ensure maximum participation of youth in the Lok Sabha elections, around 500 young voters were today invited to Nurmahal Serai under the two-day heritage walk designed for ‘first-time voters’ as part of the awareness efforts being carried out by the district administration.

A tour was conducted to Dakhini Serai, Nakodar, and Nurmahal Serai where they were informed about the history of both places as well as the importance of voting.

At Nurmahal Serai, the youngsters formed a ‘Vote Jalandhar’ human chain and urged all voters of the district to cast their votes on the polling day, which is June 1.

Later, Assistant Returning Officer-cum-SDM Gursimran Singh Dhillon led the youngsters during their tour at Dakhini Serai, Nakodar, and invited them to exercise their right to vote on the day without any fear.

He said every single vote was important for the strengthening of democracy. So, every eligible voter must cast their vote.

Meanwhile, apart from administering the oath to the young voters, a signature campaign was also conducted.

Heritage promoter Harpreet Sandhu and Assistant Nodal Officer (SVEEP), Jalandhar, Ashok Sahota were also present on the occasion.

#Democracy #Lok Sabha