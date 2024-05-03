EVMs, VVPATs randomised in presence of reps of political parties

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 2

Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Komal Mittal, the first randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verified paper audit trails (VVPATs) was done in the presence of representatives of all political parties contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

The District Election Officer (DEO) said EVMs were used on the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the presence of representatives of political parties. The DEO said the process of randomisation of VVPAT machines was completed with the software developed by the ECI.

During randomisation of voting machines, group assistant returning officers of the district were given 20 per cent ballot units, 20 per cent control units and 30 per cent VVPAT reserve, apart from counting the polling stations falling in their respective Assembly segments.

The DEO said 301 ballot units (BU), 301 control units (CU) and 326 VVPAT machines were allotted for 251 polling booths in Mukerian Assembly constituency; 268 BU, 268 CU and 291 VVPAT machines for 224 polling booths of Dasuha; 265 BU, 265 CU and 287 VVPAT machines for 221 polling booths of Udmur; 264 BU, 264 CU and 286 VVPAT machines for 220 polling booths of Sham Chaurasi; 256 BU, 256 CU and 278 VVPAT machines for 214 polling booths of Hoshiarpur; and 246 BU, 246 CU and 266 VVPAT machines were allotted for 205 polling booths of Chabbewal.

She said the machines were distributed in a transparent manner through the EVM management system of the ECI. Representatives of political parties expressed satisfaction over the entire process, which was videographed. The DEO said there were 1,563 polling booths in the district. She said voting machines were allotted to Assistant Returning Officers of the seven Assembly constituencies through randomisation. After segregating machines, these would be given to Group Assistant Returning Officers on May 3 and May 4 from 8.30 am to 7 pm. The DEO told political parties that their representatives must reach the warehouse, which had to be opened and closed to deliver voting machines, on the given dates.Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Additional District Election Officer Rahul Chaba and DDF Zoya Siddiqui were also present on the occasion.

Also see page 2

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur #Lok Sabha