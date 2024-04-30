Ex-CM Channi seeks voters’ response on Google form

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 29

Inviting response of voters on Google form, Congress candidate from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit S Channi today shared its link and asked voters to fill it so that he could bring Jalandhar-specific manifesto.

Charanjit Channi asked voters to mention the details of problems they were facing and their demands for Jalandhar so that he could work on them.

In the Google form, people were asked to mention their names, phone numbers and Assembly segment.

Meanwhile, Balwant Singh Bhatia, former SC Wing President of AAP, along with BJP’s Prem Singh

Dhumali and BSP’s Jaswinder Singh Talwan, joined the Congress. Rajinder Beri, Jalandhar Congress president, and Jasleen Sethi and Pawan Kumar, former councillors, also welcomed them into the party fold.

