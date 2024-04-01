Ex-CM meets Muslim Sangathan president

Jalandhar, March 31
Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi met Advocate Naeem Khan, president of the Muslim Sangathan, Punjab, at his residence on Saturday.
The meeting was held for half an hour regarding minority votes. He also discussed in depth the issues of minorities of Punjab, especially Muslims.
Channi assured Advocate Naeem Khan that Punjab Congress would not allow the rights of Muslims to be violated. He said the Punjab Congress would include all demands of the Muslim Sangathan, Punjab, in its election manifesto and would give Muslims their rights.
Charanjit Singh Channi also addressed the minorities after the meeting with the Muslim Sangathan and urged them to vote for the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections to protect their culture and the country.
“The fundamental ideology of India is in danger and the time has come to end the politics of hatred,” he said.
The former CM said now it was necessary for the minorities, farmers and peace-loving people of Punjab to protect their culture, religion and country because the Congress was the only party protecting unity and was committed to the plurality of India.
Channi said India had been declared a secular country in the Constitution and it had been said that no one could be discriminated on the basis of religion. He said the right to religious freedom given to the minorities would not be taken away.
