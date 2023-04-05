Ex-Cong MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 5

Former Congress MLA and a prominent Ravidassia leader Sushil Kumar Rinku on Wednesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Former Congress MLA Sushil Rinku joining AAP in presence of Delhi Cm Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Tribune Photo

A close aide of Kapurthala MLA and Congress’ Jalandhar bypoll incharge Rana Gurjit Singh, Rinku was the Congress MLA from Jalandhar West seat in the previous assembly.

He joined the AAP in the presence of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Jalandhar.

Welcoming Rinku into the party, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said his joining the party will give it a boost.

AAP Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural, who had been at loggerheads with Rinku, also attended the event.

The polling for the Jalandhar parliamentary seat will take place on May 10 while the counting will be held on May 13. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January at the age of 76.

He died after suffering a cardiac arrest during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar's Phillaur.

