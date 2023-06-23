Ex-cop’s son killed in Phillaur; 8 booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 22

A minor quarrel between two youths took an ugly turn when more than six persons attacked and murdered a village youth with sharp weapons in Samradi village, near Phillaur, on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Gagandeep (22), a resident of Bundala village. The deceased was the son of CID Inspector (retd) Janak Raj.

According to the reports received here last night, Gagandeep was going to attend a mela in Samradi village when his known Balbir met him and both indulged in quarrel after heated arguments.

After sometime Balbir along with his seven other friends attacked upon Gagandeep with sharp weapons. Gagandeep sustained serious injuries and was first admitted to a Phillaur hospital but later shifted to Jalandhar due to his critical condition.

He succumbed to his injuries after some time. The police have registered a case under Section 302,148 and149 of the IPC against eight accused, including Balbir, Narinder, Naresh, Jatinder, Mani, Rohan and two other accomplices. The police have kept the body in the hospital mortuary after post-mortem examination. The cremation of the deceased would be held only after return of the sister and uncle from Canada.