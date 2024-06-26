Ex-councillor alleges extortion bid, home guard arrested

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 25

The Nakodar City police have arrested a Home Guard jawan and booked another jawan as well as their accomplice on the charge of extortion.

Investigating Officer (IO) Harinder Pal Singh said the arrested home guard was identified as Rohit Gill, a resident of Thamu Wal village. He was posted in the Nakodar Sadar police station and performed the guard duty in Nakodar Judicial Court Complex.

The IO said the second accused was posted in the Kapurthala jail while the third accused, Jaikab, was a resident of Hairan village.

In his complaint, Bhagwan Singh Pruthi, former Nakodar Councillor, said he had received a WhatsApp call from his son Navjot Singh Pruthi’s phone number on June 22, but an unidentified person told him that his son had been detained for consuming a drug.

He said his son had told him in the morning that he was going to Dakhani Gate for some work. Bhagwan said the caller demanded Rs 50,000 from him to settle the matter. The complainant further said the person then asked him to reach Taj City-2 Colony near Malrri village with Rs 50,000.

Pruthi said the caller then asked him to stay there, and that his associates would reach him to collect money. When two men came on a motorcycle bearing no registration number, the first accused again called him, asking him to come out of his vehicle and hand over the money to them. However, when Pruthi told the caller to send his men into his vehicle, the two motorcyclists fled towards Jalandhar.

The complainant said his son told him that he was kidnapped at Dakhni Gate, put in a car and taken to Jalandhar. He was later released and dropped near Aallo Wal village at 7 pm.

Pruthi said he knew Gill, who was on duty at the Nakodar court. He further said his son told him that the kidnappers addressed one another as Rohit, Gurpreet, and Jaikab. The accused threatened his son of dire consequences if he reported the incident to the police.

The IO said a case under Sections 386, 342, 506, 511 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the accused, and raids were being conducted to nab the two absconding men.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nakodar #Phagwara