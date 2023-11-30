Jalandhar: Ex-DCP quits BJP, joins Congress

Jalandhar, November 29
Rajinder Singh, former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Jalandhar, quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Congress in Chandigarh today.
He joined the party in the presence of PPCC chief Amarinder S Raja Warring, LoP Partap Bajwa and ex-minister Rana Gurjeet Singh.
Rajinder Singh had joined the BJP in April this year and his name kept doing rounds as the party’s likely candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha (reserved seat) bypoll. Eventually, the ticket went to Inder Iqbal Singh, who quit the SAD to join the saffron party.
Rajinder Singh had been feeling left out ever since. Hence, he chose the Congress for a better political opportunity ahead.
