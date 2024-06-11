Ex-Mayor congratulates Ravneet Singh Bittu for being part of Modi Cabinet

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 10

Arun Khosla, senior BJP leader and former Mayor of Phagwara, congratulated Ravneet Singh Bittu on being appointed as a Minister of State in the newly formed NDA Government at the Centre by presenting him with a bouquet.

During the meeting, Khosla said Bittu had served as various capacities in the Congress for a long time and was elected as an MP from Anandpur Sahib and Ludhiana three times. However, the Congress overlooked his capabilities.

Khosla said the BJP always evaluated and assigned responsibilities based on the merit of leaders. It is an honour for Punjab to have a representation in the Union Cabinet even without winning any seats in the state. He praised Union Minister Amit Shah for fulfilling his promise to the people of Ludhiana by elevating Ravneet Bittu to a significant position despite his electoral defeat.

Khosla also reminded Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of a promise made by AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow for Dr Raj Kumar in Phagwara. Kejriwal had assured the residents that if Dr Raj Kumar was elected as an MP, Phagwara would be made a district. Since Dr Raj Kumar has now been elected as an MP from Hoshiarpur with a lead from Phagwara, Khosla urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to promptly announce the status of Phagwara as a district.

