Ex-Mongolian President visits Lovely Professional University

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 14

The third President of Mongolia, Nambaryn Enkhbayar, visited Lovely Professional University (LPU), where he interacted with Mongolian students studying at LPU campus in various programmes. He was accompanied by Ganbold Dambajav, Ambassador of Mongolia to India.

Nambaryn Enkhbayar is the first person to have held all top three positions in the Mongolian government — as the Prime Minister of Mongolia (2000 to 2004); Speaker of Parliament (2004 to 2005); and as President of Mongolia (2005 to 2009). The high-profile Mongolian delegation was welcomed by LPU’s Pro Chancellor Rashmi Mittal and Vice President Dr Aman Mittal. The meeting witnessed discussions that would enrich students of the two countries with remarkable academic opportunities.

