Ex-MP Kamal Chaudhary dies

Hoshiarpur, June 25
Four-time Lok Sabha MP from Hoshiarpur Squadron Leader Kamal Chaudhary passed away in Delhi this morning. He was 76. Chaudhary became MP on the Congress ticket for the first time in 1985 after the assassination of his father, freedom fighter and socialist leader Chaudhary Balbir Singh by terrorists.
He got elected from this seat in 1985, 1989 and 1992 on the Congress ticket and later in 1998 on the BJP ticket. As an MP, he was also the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence. Before joining the politics, he was a fighter pilot in the IAF.
