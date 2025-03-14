Ex-Olympians to attend 1975 hockey WC win golden jubilee

Three years ago, a star in the world of hockey — Olympian Varinder Singh — breathed his last, leaving a void forever in the lives of sports lovers. Varinder Singh played in the 1975 World Cup, the year when Indian hockey team beat Pakistan and won the historic gold medal. Along with Varinder Singh, Olympians Onkar Singh, Ajit Pal Singh (captain of the Indian hockey team in 1975) and Mohinder Munshi, who originally belonged to Jalandhar, were all part of the team that performed with brilliance. The World Cup was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

On March 15, Hockey India is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Hockey World Cup win. While Varinder Singh and Mohinder Munshi are no more, their families will attend the event. Ajit Pal Singh is now settled in Delhi, while Onkar Singh is in Mumbai.

Gurpreet Singh and Harpreet Singh, sons of Varinder Singh who are also hockey players, are missing the presence of their father more these days. “Whatever we are today, whoever we have become, it’s all because of my father’s teachings,” said Gurpreet Singh even as he couldn’t complete the sentence, his voice getting choked as he remembered his father.

Advertisement

Varinder Singh was considered among the best players in the right half position. He is not only remembered as a hockey legend, but also as a great human being who had a positive approach towards life.

“He was always away from negativity and negative thinking. He would teach us to keep a positive mindset even if the circumstances were not favourable,” Harpreet Singh, the younger son, told The Tribune.

Advertisement

The Olympian was the recipient of Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement. Varinder Singh was coaching girls at Lyalpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar. After his death, his students felt his absence badly.

“How could someone his age come to train on a scooter covering a distance of 8 km in this sweltering heat without a break,” fondly recalled Jasdeep Kaur, a national-level hockey player who was being trained by the Olympian.

“Kade vi eh nahee kehna, ki main thak gayi, nai te kal vi usi mann naal aaoge (After the completion of the practice session, you should not say that I am tired, because it will impact your mood and you will come next day with the same mindset). Always say I am fit, I enjoy the practice and I will do it tomorrow again. Only then will you be able to excel,” shared the hockey players who were getting trained under him.

Captain of the 1975 Hockey World Cup winning Indian team and Padma Shri awardee Olympian Ajit Pal Singh, who now resides in Delhi, belongs to Sansarpur, Jalandhar.

“That year and time will always be in my memory. Unfortunately, there are a few players from our team who are not with us now. We miss them,” he told The Tribune over the phone. “I have not been keeping too well these days, but I will definitely go there,” he said. Ajit Pal Singh also wished that the Indian hockey team wins another gold medal for the country like their team did in 1975.