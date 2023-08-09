Ex-Roadways workers back August 9 bandh call

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 8

A meeting of the Punjab Roadways Retired Employees Welfare Association was held under the chairmanship of Rajinder Singh, senior vice-president of the Hoshiarpur unit.

Discussions were held regarding the current situation in Manipur through video conference with president Anil Kumar and executive members. Expressing concern over the incidents in Manipur, he alleged that the double engine BJP government had tortured women, especially the poor society, it is condemnable. The incidents have broken the hearts of the countrymen, but no action has been taken by the Union Government.

Similarly, the Haryana government also ignited the riots in the name of religion, he alleged. Anil Kumar said the call of ‘Punjab Bandh’ on August 9 given by various organisations in protest against the said incidents would be fully supported by the organisation.

He said the monthly meeting of the organisation will be held at bus stand Hoshiarpur on August 11 at 10 am. Anil Kumar, Rajinder Singh Azad, senior vice-president, Jasbir Singh, vice-president, Gyan Singh Bhalethu, general secretary, were among prominent present.

