Exhibition held to help autistic persons

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 3

To contribute for NGO Soch Autism Society working for the welfare of autistic persons, an exhibition of art work was organised at Nagma Farms at Wadala near here.

As many as 25 artists from Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, New Delhi and Mumbai participated in the event, said chairperson of the society Anjali Dada, who has been working on this front since 2008. She said some of the artists were also those affected with autism or down’s syndrome. The youngest participant was aged 11. She said the proceeds of the sales would go towards the society for more social works.

Calligraphy artist Manpreet Khanna had put up stalls displaying her art in the form of penning gayatri mantra, shaloks, gurbani hymns and good thoughts. Manpreet said she had been doing calligraphy in English, Hindi and Punjabi. “I will happily donate the 100 percent of the sale amount earned in live calligraphy and 50 percent of the price of the paintings for the good cause,” she said.

A class XII student from Cambridge School, Ruhani, had put up her paintings, bookmarks, T-shirts, phone covers, envelops etc designed by her in the exhibition. She happily shared that she had managed to sell 70 percent of the items, which she had taken along. Likewise, Vandil Jain had put up a stall of colourful clay items, including kitchenware at the exhibition.

