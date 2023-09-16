Exhibitions, contests mark Engineer’s Day celebrations

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 15

Paying tributes to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of the foremost civil engineers of India, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University celebrated Engineer’s Day. Vice-Chancellor Dr Susheel Mittal along with senior officials of the university addressed the students and said, “Engineers are the tools or medium of success and engineering is the solution to everything.

“The VC visited various stalls opened by different departments showcasing the entrepreneurial efforts of the university. Competitions for clay modelling, painting, project display, quiz and PowerPoint presentations were also organised. Dr Mittal awarded all the winners with certificates and medals. The first position in Power Point Presentation was won by Manish Tiwari, second position was won by Priyanka Sharma and the third place went to Lor Sandhu. In poster-making competition, Neha got the first position, Paras got the second position and Upasana Seth came third.

In quiz, the first place went to the team of Abhinav Kumar-Shubham Poddar, second place went to Ajit-Madhav Sharma and the third position went to the Abhay Kumar-Anshu Kumar team. In programming contest, Mohammad Zaid Khan got the first position while Prakhar Pandey came second. In face painting, Aanchal-Anshika got the first prize, Rohit Manchanda-Arpit Dheer got the second prize and Harsh Yadav-Abul got the third prize. In model-making, Robin got the first position and Vivek Kumar Sonkar-Yashwant Kumar got the second position. In photography, Vatsala got the first position, Kunal came second and Shakshi Nahar third.

DIPS Polytechnic College

Engineer’s Day was celebrated at DIPS Polytechnic College, Rarra Morr, Tanda. College Principal Jagjit Singh, staff and students together remembered Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya by offering flowers on his birthday. The future engineers of the country were honoured and inspired to take the country to new heights through their skills. Students presented their projects through exhibitions and explained how one can contribute through research in the field of engineering. DIPS chain MD Tarwinder Singh and CEO Monica Mandotra congratulated the future engineers.

DAVIET, Jalandhar

The Departments of Information Technology and Computer Science & Engineering (Emerging Technologies), DAVIET, celebrated the 56th Engineer’s Day. The day was observed to mark the birth anniversary of Sir M Visvesvaraya, one of India’s greatest engineers and visionaries. The celebration featured two captivating events.

The first event of the day was an API hands-on ‘Workshop with Postman’. Sessions by the experts empowered the students with practical knowledge in API usage and Postman, an essential tool for software development and testing. After the workshop, an online quiz was conducted to check the understanding of the students and decide the winners of the workshop. The second event of the day was e-poster-making competition that saw enthusiastic involvement of students from across various departments.