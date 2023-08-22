‘Expedite process for maintenance of Sainik School in Kapurthala’

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 21

Punjab Defence Services Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on Monday directed the officials of the department to expedite process for the repair and maintenance of Sainik School, Kapurthala, reiterating that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government was committed to preserving the honour of the prestigious Sainik School.

Chetan Singh Jauramajra, while presiding over a meeting with officials of the departments concerned and the management of the Sainik School, in his office at Punjab Civil Secretariat-1, said that Sainik School, Kapurthala, spread over around 192 acres of land, is a renowned heritage building of Punjab, where around 580 students are currently undergoing training to join the Army.

The minister directed officials that a comprehensive plan should be outlined immediately for the extensive restoration of this valuable heritage building, stressing that no shortage of funds should hinder the work. Jauramajra also mentioned that he would soon meet the Finance Minister regarding the allocation of funds required for the repair and maintenance of the Sainik School.

Notably, Chetan Singh Jauramajra visited the Sainik School last month and took stock of its maintenance and heritage artefacts. He also interacted with the students and heard their difficulties during his visit.

JM Balamurugan, Principal Secretary, Defence Services Welfare, Neelkanth Avadh, Principal Secretary, Public Works Department, Group Captain Madhu Sengar, Principal, Sainik School, Kapurthala and other officials of various departments, were present during the meeting.

