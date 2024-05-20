Expelled last year, Nimisha Mehta returns to BJP fold

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 19

Expelled by the BJP for “breach of discipline” in September last year, Hoshiarpur-based leader Nimisha Mehta returned to the party fold yesterday.

She re-joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP Punjab in-charge and former Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani in Chandigarh yesterday. Mehta’s return to the BJP is marked by the party’s continuous efforts to strengthen its base on the seat where candidate Anita Som Prakash is contesting elections this time.

Cong never considered me for ticket The Congress never considered me for the ticket in 2017 or 2022. The BJP honoured me with the ticket in 2022. I had inadvertently made some unsavoury comments, which I have taken back. Even after being expelled, I kept up the outreach with the people and will be canvassing for BJP candidate Anita Prakash. — Nimisha Mehta

Mehta, whose expulsion in September 2023 was triggered after her alleged use of foul language against senior party leader Avinash Rai Khanna, was among four party leaders who had faced the action.

Interestingly, Mehta’s three supporters, who were expelled along with her, have also been re-inducted into the BJP.

The Garhshankar-based leader, who was formerly with the Congress, had joined the BJP ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections. She had also unsuccessfully contested the Garhshankar seat on the BJP ticket.

Mehta, known to be vocal and taking up several issues, wields influence in the Garhshankar constituency and had been active in the region despite not having joined any party since her expulsion last year.

Back during her Congress days, Nimisha Mehta was also close to former CM and Jalandhar Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi. Channi had also supported her candidature on the Congress ticket from Garhshankar in 2022. However, after being disregarded for the same by the Congress, Nimisha had embraced the saffron party.

Speaking to The Tribune, Nimisha Mehta said: “The Congress never considered me for the ticket in 2017 or 2022. The BJP honoured me with the ticket in 2022. I had inadvertently made some unsavoury comments, which I have taken back. Even after being expelled, I kept up the outreach with the people and will be canvassing for BJP candidate Anita Prakash.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Hoshiarpur