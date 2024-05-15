Expenditure observer inspects poll activities

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, May 14

Anurag Tripathi, expenditure observer of the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency and IRS officer, today visited here to inspect poll-related expenses activities and monitoring measures.

The expenditure observer met Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal and other officers to get info about the expenditure being incurred by candidates in the Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodhi Assembly segments.

Panchal apprised the observer that flying squads and static surveillance teams were working round the clock to keep a close tab on different activities. He said district police and paramilitary forces jointly laid nakas to check the movement of liquor, cash and suspicious activities so as to ensure free and fair elections.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission, monitoring units were fully functional to check any illegal activities, he said.

Kapurthala SSP Vatsala Gupta said teams of the district police and paramilitary forces wre fully prepared to maintain law and order during the elections. The teams are fully vigilance to timely check the movement of liquor and cash, if any.

11 file nominations from Jalandhar on last day

Jalandhar: A total of 27 nomination papers have been filed from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat for the Lok Sabha elections. As Tuesday was the last day to file papers, 11 candidates put up their claims to contest elections from this reserved seat. Since all main candidates had already filed their papers till Monday, mostly Independents or candidates from small parties filed their papers on Tuesday. Among those who submitted their papers on Tuesday were Rajwant Kaur from the Apna Samaj Party, Bal Mukand from the Republican Party, Sarabjit Singh from the SAD (A), Amarjit from the Bhartiya Jan Jagriti Party and Independents Gurdeep Singh, Iqbal Singh, Satish Nahar, Ramesh Lal, Amrish Kumar, Tara Chand and Inderjit Singh. District Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal said scrutiny of papers would be done on Wednesday. The last day for withdrawal of papers will be till 3 pm on May 17. The same day, the office will issue symbols to all LS candidates remaining in fray. — TNS

10 file papers in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: On the last day of filing nominations for the Lok Sabha elections, 10 candidates filed papers from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. Sharing this information, Komal Mittal, Returning Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Hoshiarpur, said a total of 27 nomination papers were filed from May 7 to 14 for the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. She said nomination papers would be scrutinised on May 15 and candidates could withdraw their papers till May 17. — OC

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kapurthala #Khadoor Sahib #Lok Sabha