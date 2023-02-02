Expert lecture on RTI act at PTU

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The ‘Centre for Extension and Outreach Activities’ at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala, organised a guest lecture on Right to Information Act for its students, research scholars, faculty members and staff. Professor Gurcharan Singh, School of Management Studies, Punjabi University, Patiala, delivered an expert talk on the topic. Prof Gaurav Bhargava, Dean, Student Welfare, was also present. Singh discussed the journey, major milestones with respect to the passing of RTI Act, the basic terms and tier structure of the RTI Act. He also discussed the kind of information that can be saught under the RTI and also the type of information, which may be refused by the institution. He discussed the procedure for submitting appeals to the appellate authority. Using his expertise in the domain, he discussed various terms and concepts using very simple examples, which made the session very interesting.

School of Innovation Award for DAV



Police DAV Public School received the School of Innovation Award at the national level competition ‘India @ 75 Ideathon’. The team members were Pavit Kaur, Priyal Agarwal, Bhuvan, Ojas, Gurnoor and Ridham. Jatinder Kaur, physics teacher of the school, received a commendation certificate and trophy for guiding budding scientists in the competition. Students of Police DAV Public School, PAP Campus, also excelled in other science projects being prepared under Atal Tinkering Lab. Team members Abhimanyu and Kavya of Police DAV Public School secured the first position in Punjab and 39th position at the national level in Project Blood Depression Test. Team members of ‘Project Binology’ Arjun Singh Rode, Divyanshi, Supreet stood in top 10 in Punjab. Team members of ‘Project Shakti Sanchayan’ Aditya and Hitesh stood in top 10 in Punjab. Team members of project ‘Independent Plant’ — Prabhnoor and Disha — secured top 10 positions. Principal Rashmi Vij congratulated the students and their teachers for working on all the projects. Supervisor Cinny Malhotra was also present on the occasion.

Mega Art Competition at St Soldier

A mega art competition was organised at St Soldier Divine Public School, Mann Nagar, with the intention of enhancing the art of students. Principal Ambika Sharma, all teachers and more than 855 students from all classes participated enthusiastically. Students and teachers, showing their creativity, brought the environment, animals, social messages, free hand, etc. on the sheet with colours. The principal said the activity was organised to enhance creativity of the students and to give the message of unity. Appreciating the school and the students, vice- chairperson Sangeeta Chopra said that such activities increased confidence of the students.

Dental check-up camp organised

A two-day dental check-up camp was organised by MGN Public School, Kapurthala, in association with the Old Montgomerian Society and the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, in the school premises. A comprehensive free check-up for students of Class I to XI was carried out under the able guidance of Dr Sandeep Dhawan, SMO, Civil Hospital, with his team members Dr Gurdev Singh Bhatti, Dr Palak, Dr Amiti Sharma, Dr Simran, Dr Atarkya Randev along with Seema, health in-charge, MGN Public School, Kapurthala. The camp commenced with dental awareness talk educating students about common dental ailments. School manager Ravinder Singh Mehta and Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia expressed their gratitude towards the team.

Kunj Arora excels in photography

Kunj Arora, a student of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, awarded for the best prize in photography. Professors and students of PG Department of Applied Art of Apeejay College of Fine Arts participated in the photography exhibition organised by the Punjab Press Club at Virsa Vihar and won honours for their art. Kunj Arora, a student of MFA IV semester received the best prize in photography along with a cash prize of Rs10,000 and Tarannum Gupta, a student of BFA VIIIth semester, received a special prize of Rs1,000. Anil Gupta, head, Department of Applied Art, Vikram Singh and Anupreet Kaur, also participated in the photography exhibition. Principal Neerja Dhingra congratulated the students for their achievement.

Cadets attend Army Attachment Camp

Cadets during the 12-day Army camp. Tribune Photo

A 12-day Army Attachment Camp was attended by 11 cadets of NCC and ANO Lt Dr Rupali Razdan of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women with the collaboration of 2 Pb Girls’ Battalion of NCC and 18 Sikh Regiment, Jalandhar Cantt. Under the guidance of Col. Narinder Toor, cadets were informed about the infantry, aviations, etc. Cadets were awarded with appreciation certificates and Principal Navjot congratulated the cadets and ANO for the event.