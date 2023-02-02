 Expert lecture on RTI act at PTU : The Tribune India

Expert lecture on RTI act at PTU

Jalandhar: The ‘Centre for Extension and Outreach Activities’ at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala, organised a guest lecture on Right to Information Act for its students, research scholars, faculty members and staff. Professor Gurcharan Singh, School of Management Studies, Punjabi University, Patiala, delivered an expert talk on the topic. Prof Gaurav Bhargava, Dean, Student Welfare, was also present. Singh discussed the journey, major milestones with respect to the passing of RTI Act, the basic terms and tier structure of the RTI Act. He also discussed the kind of information that can be saught under the RTI and also the type of information, which may be refused by the institution. He discussed the procedure for submitting appeals to the appellate authority. Using his expertise in the domain, he discussed various terms and concepts using very simple examples, which made the session very interesting.

