Expert: Stress can cause ‘Broken Heart Syndrome’ among women

Photo for representational purpose only.

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 11

“Heart disease and stroke are the leading causes of death among women, but it remains underdiagnosed and undertreated because of basic differences in the presentation and diagnostics as well as treatment challenges which are entirely different from men,” said senior cardiac surgeon Dr Deepak Puri.

Stress is another factor which affects women as compared to men, especially after menopause. In young females, Tako Subo cardiomyopathy, which is also called ‘Broken Heart Syndrome’, is quite common following extremely stressful situations.

While addressing a webinar, he stated that the risk of death due to heart disease and stroke is higher in women than men. Every year, six times more women die because of heart disease as compared to breast cancer and the heart disease deaths in women are more than the deaths due to all cancer deaths in women combined, maintained Dr Puri, who is also the global chairman of Cardiomersion, a global group of cardiovascular and comprehensive cardiac care.

He said, “Women do not present with usual symptoms. About 64% women die suddenly of heart attacks without having any previous symptoms. In 53% women, the symptoms go unrecognised.”

“It is indeed unfortunate as 80% of these deaths are preventable with simple lifestyle changes and education. Women do not usually experience classical chest pain but may face unexplained fatigue, nausea, jaw pain, tingling sensation in forearms,” he added.

Pregnancy and menopause are two phases in women’s life which test the endurance of heart and expose women to additional risk of heart disease and stroke. Even after pregnancy is over, the risk for heart attacks is higher in those who had pregnancy induced high blood pressure or high blood sugar, preeclampsia, premature delivery or persisting weight gain problem, Dr Puri said.

Those having premature menopause before the age of 40 years could face 40 per cent higher risk of heart attacks. Women smokers have also higher risk compared to men and alcohol consumption beyond limit also worsens the risk among women. The risk of heart attacks increases 3 to 7 times in females who have diabetes, while it increases only 2 to 3 times in males.

The outcome of heart disease is worse in females because they come forward for treatment less frequently as compared to men. Moreover, the outcome after interventions is further worsened in women because of obesity and smaller size of arteries and late presentation for treatment, added Dr Puri.

