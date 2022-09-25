Expert Talk on nep 2020 organised

Jalandhar: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell of GNA University organised an expert talk on ‘Strategies for Higher Education Institutes - NEP 2020’. The sole objective behind the talk was to apprise the academicians at the university about various strategies to be implemented for higher education. Dr V K Rattan, the Vice-Chancellor, and Dr R K Mahajan, Registrar, GNA University, extended a floral welcome to resource-person, Dr Devender Kawaday, Advisor to NAAC. Dr Disha Khanna, Dean, Faculty of Liberal Arts, enlightened the audience about the significance of the NEP2020 policy.

Innocent Students excel in PTU exams

Students of the Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions brought laurels to the campus with their performance in IKG-PTU examination in April 2022. Around 20 students secured nine and higher SGPA and as many as 40 students secured more than eight SGPA. B.Sc. Agriculture 4th Semester Students Arvinder Kaur and Jhalak Nanda secured 9.09 and 9.0 SGPA, Baldeep Kaur got 8.5 SGPA and Gautam Kumar secured 8.32 SGPA. Khusboo of BSc (Agriculture) of the (Semester- 6) secured 9.46 SGPA, Nikhil Kumar got 9.29 SGPA, Sunil Kumar and Ansh Sharma secured 9.13 SGPA. BSc MLS 4th Semester students Prabhsimran Kaur got 9.14 SGPA.

CT institute observes Tourism Day

The CT Institute of Hotel Management (CTIHM) celebrated the World Tourism Day on the theme 'Rethinking Tourism' by UNWTO. During the event, the Tourism and Hospitality students presented an awareness walk inside the campus. The day is marked to highlight the importance of the tourism sector in promoting and preserving cultures and heritage worldwide. Students represented 10 states of India in which Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and West Bengal were shown. In the first round, the present student modeled in traditional attire, and in the second round dance was represented with traditional attire. The first prize was won by Arunachal Pradesh, second prize was bagged by Rajasthan, and the third prize was secured by Punjab. Director Anupamdeep Sharma and Principal, Hospitality Management, Divoy Chhabra appreciated the hard work of staff and students and thanked them.

Students take oath of cleanliness

Swachhata Pakhwada was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School. Swachhata Shapath was conducted in the morning assembly where students pledged to keep their surroundings clean and make less use of plastic. Teachers inspected the water and sanitary facilities in the school. A tree plantation drive was conducted wherein students and teachers planted trees. Students were encouraged to save water. Slogan-writing, poster-making and 'Best-out of-waste' contests were also conducted. A wall magazine was prepared to display the students' works. Principal Priyanka Sharma sensitised the students about healthy living habits. She appreciated the work of the students and teachers.

Teaching students about sharing

A Handing-Over Activity was organised in CJS Public School under the guidance of Principal Ravi Suta. In this activity, students had handed over several objects, like notebooks, books, pencils, erasers, candies, toys, gifts etc, to their friends. Through this activity, students learnt about sharing, caring and using magical words like 'sorry', 'thank you', 'please', 'give' and 'take'. Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Ravi Suta were also present.

Students shine in sports

Kickboxing and swimming players of Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School, New Prem Nagar, Jalandhar won Gold, Silver and Bronze medals in the Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean games. In kickboxing, Disha won Gold, Vani bagged Silver in the under-14 Girls (light contact), Pranav won Gold in the under-14 Boys (light contact), Anurag bagged Silver in the Under-14 (point fight). In swimming, in U-14, Anmol bagged prizes in the 200-m Freestyle (Bronze) and 100-m Breast (Bronze Medal). In the under-17, Harshit brought laurels to his school by winning Gold in the 50-m Butterfly, and Silver in the 400-m Freestyle, Vyom Bhatia won Silver in the 50-m Butterfly and 100-m Backstroke (Silver Medal). Principal Mamta Bahl honoured the Sports Wing Incharge and the students. TNS