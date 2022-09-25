 Expert Talk on nep 2020 organised : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Expert Talk on nep 2020 organised

Expert Talk on nep 2020 organised

Students perform during a talent hunt show organised at St Soldier Polytechnic College in Jalandhar. Tribune photo

Jalandhar: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell of GNA University organised an expert talk on ‘Strategies for Higher Education Institutes - NEP 2020’. The sole objective behind the talk was to apprise the academicians at the university about various strategies to be implemented for higher education. Dr V K Rattan, the Vice-Chancellor, and Dr R K Mahajan, Registrar, GNA University, extended a floral welcome to resource-person, Dr Devender Kawaday, Advisor to NAAC. Dr Disha Khanna, Dean, Faculty of Liberal Arts, enlightened the audience about the significance of the NEP2020 policy.

Students perform during a talent hunt show organised at St Soldier Polytechnic College in Jalandhar. Tribune photo

Innocent Students excel in PTU exams

Students of the Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions brought laurels to the campus with their performance in IKG-PTU examination in April 2022. Around 20 students secured nine and higher SGPA and as many as 40 students secured more than eight SGPA. B.Sc. Agriculture 4th Semester Students Arvinder Kaur and Jhalak Nanda secured 9.09 and 9.0 SGPA, Baldeep Kaur got 8.5 SGPA and Gautam Kumar secured 8.32 SGPA. Khusboo of BSc (Agriculture) of the (Semester- 6) secured 9.46 SGPA, Nikhil Kumar got 9.29 SGPA, Sunil Kumar and Ansh Sharma secured 9.13 SGPA. BSc MLS 4th Semester students Prabhsimran Kaur got 9.14 SGPA.

CT institute observes Tourism Day

The CT Institute of Hotel Management (CTIHM) celebrated the World Tourism Day on the theme 'Rethinking Tourism' by UNWTO. During the event, the Tourism and Hospitality students presented an awareness walk inside the campus. The day is marked to highlight the importance of the tourism sector in promoting and preserving cultures and heritage worldwide. Students represented 10 states of India in which Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and West Bengal were shown. In the first round, the present student modeled in traditional attire, and in the second round dance was represented with traditional attire. The first prize was won by Arunachal Pradesh, second prize was bagged by Rajasthan, and the third prize was secured by Punjab. Director Anupamdeep Sharma and Principal, Hospitality Management, Divoy Chhabra appreciated the hard work of staff and students and thanked them.

Students take oath of cleanliness

Swachhata Pakhwada was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School. Swachhata Shapath was conducted in the morning assembly where students pledged to keep their surroundings clean and make less use of plastic. Teachers inspected the water and sanitary facilities in the school. A tree plantation drive was conducted wherein students and teachers planted trees. Students were encouraged to save water. Slogan-writing, poster-making and 'Best-out of-waste' contests were also conducted. A wall magazine was prepared to display the students' works. Principal Priyanka Sharma sensitised the students about healthy living habits. She appreciated the work of the students and teachers.

Teaching students about sharing

A Handing-Over Activity was organised in CJS Public School under the guidance of Principal Ravi Suta. In this activity, students had handed over several objects, like notebooks, books, pencils, erasers, candies, toys, gifts etc, to their friends. Through this activity, students learnt about sharing, caring and using magical words like 'sorry', 'thank you', 'please', 'give' and 'take'. Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Ravi Suta were also present.

Students shine in sports

Kickboxing and swimming players of Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School, New Prem Nagar, Jalandhar won Gold, Silver and Bronze medals in the Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean games. In kickboxing, Disha won Gold, Vani bagged Silver in the under-14 Girls (light contact), Pranav won Gold in the under-14 Boys (light contact), Anurag bagged Silver in the Under-14 (point fight). In swimming, in U-14, Anmol bagged prizes in the 200-m Freestyle (Bronze) and 100-m Breast (Bronze Medal). In the under-17, Harshit brought laurels to his school by winning Gold in the 50-m Butterfly, and Silver in the 400-m Freestyle, Vyom Bhatia won Silver in the 50-m Butterfly and 100-m Backstroke (Silver Medal). Principal Mamta Bahl honoured the Sports Wing Incharge and the students. TNS

Students during the Freshers’ Party Aagaaz at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya in Jalandhar. Tribune photo

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

2
Chandigarh

Public holiday declared in Chandigarh on Sept 26 on account of Agarsain Jayanti

3
Punjab

Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session

4
Diaspora

Sikh student detained for wearing Kirpan at US varsity; BJP leader Sirsa raises questions

5
Sports

Watch: Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar trains hard under Yograj Singh, duo grooves to bhangra beats in some light-hearted moments

6
Nation

CBI cracks down on child porn, raids 56 locations in 20 states

7
Entertainment

Hema Malini on Kangana Ranaut contesting from Mathura: "Tomorrow even Rakhi Sawant will become...", video inside

8
Nation

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist Ankita found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

9
Nation

BJP expels Ankita murder accused's father Vinod Arya and brother Ankit from party

10
World

Social media abuzz with coup speculation against Xi

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...

Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot’s residence today amid leadership change buzz

Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz

According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...

‘Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan’: Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet

'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet

Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...

‘Mann ki Baat’: Chandigarh airport will be named after Saheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...

Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar

Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar

Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...


Cities

View All

Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Road caves in as heavy rain lashes Amritsar

‘Will dump stubble in front of minister’s office’

Illegal manufacturing of fireworks: One arrested with 5,600 crackers

Two booked for rape in Amritsar

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

3 trees uprooted in Mohali’s Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

3 trees uprooted in Mohali's Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear

Highest Sept day rainfall in 4 yrs, spell to continue

Clear dues by Sept 30, vendors told

MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

Illegal betting trade behind DCP-MLA fight?

SHO shows up in beacon-fitted personal vehicle in Kapurthala, triggers row

Jalandhar: CCTV video grab of theft suspects out

Mother-daughter shuttlers put up smashing show in Punjab games

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

Man does ‘Sholay’ act to get back wife from in-laws

Rain leaves city waterlogged

Miscreants decamp with Rs 30K, valuables

Transport Nagar roads cry for attention

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

Navratri: Traffic diversions on Mall Road

Learn sign language: Minister