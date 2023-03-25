Experts & students discuss ways to combat environmental pollution

Jalandhar, March 24

Over a thousand students, research scholars and experts discussed ways to combat environmental pollution, emphasising the importance of waste management and recycling at the inaugural of a three-day Environment Awareness programme organised by DAV University.

The participants at the event supported by the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST) under the Mission Life initiative by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change (MOEFCC) of the Government of India called for educating the masses to promote environmental sustainability.

The programme aimed to involve students in promoting environmental sustainability at the grass-root level. The chief guest, professor Adarsh Pal Vig, Chairman of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), highlighted the importance of solid waste management through vermiculture. He discussed the potential of earthworms to generate useful products from waste and shared his project of setting up vermicomposting units in schools and higher education institutions across the state.

Member Secretary of PPCB, GS Majithia, highlighted waste management and recycling as keys to reducing environmental pollution.

Manoj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of DAV University, expressed the importance of such initiatives and noted that such events were crucial to raising awareness about environmental issues and inspiring young minds to work towards a sustainable future. He reaffirmed that the university is committed to promote environmental sustainability through various academic and research programmes.

A research scholar, Satvir Singh, held a workshop on vermicomposting, leading to the establishment of a vermicomposting unit at DAV University.

Other dignitaries at the event included Jatinder Arora, Director, Kulbir Bath, Joint Director, and Mandakini, Project Scientist, all from the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST) and K N Kaul, registrar. — TNS

Fluctuating temp impacting flora & Fauna

Saroj Arora, a professor in the Department of Botanical and Environmental Science at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, pointed out the adverse effects of drastically fluctuating temperatures on flora and fauna worldwide. She emphasised that the increase in greenhouse gases was due to human "development" efforts, and students must take responsibility for educating the masses to save the environment.