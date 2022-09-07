Explored other parties before joining AAP: Bunty

Jalandhar, September 6
Deputy Mayor Harsimranjit Singh Bunty held a press conference today and said after he had quit Congress, he was ‘exploring’ other parties too before he joined the Aam Aadmi Party. He said he would give resignation from his Deputy Mayor post too.
Bunty said he found out that unlike other parties, there was zero involvement of money when it came to inclusion of members. “I remained with the Congress for 15 years but now the party has lost its track and that is why I took the decision to join the AAP,” he said.
When asked if there is some commitment with the party on his post, he claimed that no such commitment was made.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, Bangladesh agree to begin talks on free trade, Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta
Delhi raises protection of minorities | Both sides to jointl...
Learn to share: SC tells Punjab, Haryana CMs to sort out SYL
Punjab not cooperating, says Centre
India clears world's 1st nasal Covid vaccine
Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC receives regulatory approvals for ...
On Day 2 of Opposition unity drive, Nitish Kumar meets Sitaram Yechury, Kejriwal, OP Chautala, Sharad Yadav
Sharad says none better than Bihar CM to lead anti-BJP front
ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s premises not searched, AAP ...