Explored other parties before joining AAP: Bunty

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 6

Deputy Mayor Harsimranjit Singh Bunty held a press conference today and said after he had quit Congress, he was ‘exploring’ other parties too before he joined the Aam Aadmi Party. He said he would give resignation from his Deputy Mayor post too.

Bunty said he found out that unlike other parties, there was zero involvement of money when it came to inclusion of members. “I remained with the Congress for 15 years but now the party has lost its track and that is why I took the decision to join the AAP,” he said.

When asked if there is some commitment with the party on his post, he claimed that no such commitment was made.