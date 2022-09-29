Exploring the unexplored destinations is her passion

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 28

A social activist, traveller, author and photographer, Seema Anand Chopra wears many hats. Her coffee table book ‘Timeless Trails’ is reaching many people across the world.

She has compiled her tours to various historic places in her book. She has illustrated and written about some lesser explored destinations that she has been to in recent years. She shares, “My book encompasses the mystic trail to the locations of Lord Shiva in Dhanser, Sehad and Kalanaur, stone-age homes of Bhimbetka, the coronation place of Akbar as the Emperor of Hindustan and monastery of Sanghol.”

She adds, “I have also written about Piramal Haveli in Rajasthan and Jejon in Punjab, both on the Silk route. The book covers places connected with traditional art in the section titled ‘Trails of Punjab’ wherein I have written about dari weavers in Nakodar.”

Born in Delhi, Chopra studied at Delhi University before working as a freelance journalist for various newspapers and magazines. She is still a contributor. Besides, she is also a trustee of Pushpa Gujral Nari Niketan, a member of NGO Goonj, and the Secretary of Udaan Educational Society.