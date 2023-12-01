‘Extend debt waiver to agri coop societies’

Phillaur, November 30
Speaking during Zero Hour of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session on Wednesday, Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary raised the issue of implementation of farm debt waiver scheme for all the self-funded primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS). He said many PACS had not received the benefit of the debt waiver so far and the government should waive the loans of all farmers and labourers immediately.
MLA Chaudhary said when the Congress was in power, the government had waived the loans of lakhs of farmers and labourers. Along with a delegation, he said, he had met with then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for including self-funded PACS in the loan waiver scheme. CM Channi had announced the waiver but it could not be implemented because of paucity of time, as the Model Code of Conduct was imposed.
MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary had raised the questions in Vidhan Sabha on the issue in March this year.
