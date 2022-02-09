Extortion gang busted, 3 held with pistols, cars

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 8

The city police have arrested Karan Preet Singh, the kingpin of the Fateh gang, and his associates, who were involved in extortion and other crimes, here today.

In all, 24 live cartridges, three 0.32 bore pistols and two luxury cars were seized from their possession. The accomplices have been identified as Aman of Basti Bawa Khel and Anil Kumar, alias Rocky of Vikas Nagar, Ludhiana, who have been arrested, while Smile, alias Sheru, a resident of Preet Nagar, Sodal Road, is absconding.

DCP Jaskiran Jeet Singh Teja said the gang was wanted in extortion and other criminal cases for the past many months. He said the gang members used to threaten people and demand money from them.

He said all three would be produced in court and taken on remand for further interrogation and tracing their involvement in other cases.

The DCP said they received a tip-off, following which, the gang members were arrested near the Focal Point Chowk. He said cases under Sections 384, 212, 216, 116 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against all four, including the one still at large. —