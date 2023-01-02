Extortion gang busted, 3 nabbed

Nakodar: The Nakodar sadar police claimed to have busted a gang involved in extortion and arrested its three members. SHO Palwindar Singh, said the suspects had been identified as Babby, Balwindar Kumarm and Amanprit Singh. The SHO said an ASI, Chaman Lal, acting on a tip-off arrested the suspects at a check post in Uggi village. A case under Sections 386 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against them. OC
House burgled, case registered
Shahkot: The Shahkot police booked unidentified persons on a charge of theft. Amarjit Singh, a resident of Akbar Pur Kalan village, complained to the police that an unidentified person broke into the house of his in-laws at Patto Khurd village on November 13 and decamped with an inventor, a battery and other goods. The police said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC had been registered.
