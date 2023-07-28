Extortion gang busted, three women in net

Jalandhar, July 27
The Lohian police on Thursday arrested three women of a six member gang which had been extorting money from people after blackmailing and threatening them.
A case was registered under Sections 384, 506 and 120 of the IPC at the Lohian police against six persons, including three women who have been arrested. The six gang members were identified as Sonia, a resident of Basant Colony at Lohian Khas; Kajal, a resident of Nadala in Kapurthala; Pooja, a resident of Jira Gate, Ferozepur; Harmesh Lal, a resident of Dhandowal, Shahkot; Boota, a resident of Makkhu in Ferozepur; and Tarsem, a resident of Makkhu in Ferozepur.
After investigation, the police arrested Sonia, Kajal and Pooja and recovered Rs 5,000 extorted money, from them. Shahkot DSP Harjit Singh said, “It is a gang run by relatives. The women were honey trapping men, calling them, pretending the men were their clients and blackmailing them in the name of shooting their videos.”
