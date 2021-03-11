in brief

Facebook friend booked for rape

A case has been registered against Pradeep Singh and his mother Kulwinder Kaur on charges of raping, conspiring and issuing threats after he refused to marry a Facebook friend. - File photo

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar: A case has been registered against Pradeep Singh and his mother Kulwinder Kaur on charges of raping, conspiring and issuing threats after he refused to marry a Facebook friend. In her statement to the police, the 32-year-old victim said two years ago, she befriended Pradeep Singh, a resident Mukhomazara village under the Chabbewal police station, through Facebook. When Pradeep’s mother was informed about this, she called Pradeep and evicted him from house. The victim told the police that after this Pradeep started living with her as husband (without marrying her) and made a physical relationship with her on the pretext that they would get married soon, but he did not do so. When she lodged a complaint against him with the police and Pradeep agreed to marry her after April 15 and left her house. But even after April 15, he did not marry her and she lodged a complaint against them. OC

Rs 2.5l donated for mortuary van

Hoshiarpur: Raman Khullar, charter president of the Rotary Club, Hoshiarpur Central, on Monday donated Rs 2,50,000 lakh to the Sikh Welfare Society, Hoshiarpur, in memory of late Devinder Moudgil, who was the charter secretary of the Rotary Club. The money will be used to buy a mortuary van to provide facility to people of the city and surrounding areas. They handed over a demand draft to Avtar Singh Johal, vice-president, and Surinder Singh Manku, cashier, respectively of the Sikh Welfare Society. Gurpreet Singh Tamber, president, and Jasvinder Singh Parmar, general secretary of the society, thanked Moudgil and Khullar for the donation. OC

One nabbed with intoxicating pills

Garhshankar: Mahilpur police on Tuesday arrested a person with 560 intoxicating pills. As per the information, Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh was going from Kotfatuhi to Mannanhana along with a police party. Meanwhile, they saw a youth who started running after seeing them near a gurdwara. They caught him after a short chase and frisked him. Around 56 strips containing 560 intoxicating pills were recovered from him. The youth was identified as Sandeep, alias Nai, a resident of Mannanhana under the Mahilpur police station. A case has been registered. OC

Two booked for kidnapping man

Garhshankar: On the complaint of a woman, the police on Tuesday booked two persons for allegedly kidnapping her son from a de-addiction centre in Himachal Pradesh. Manjeet Kaur, a resident of Mannanhana village, stated that her younger son, Navjit Singh, alias Navi (26 years), was addicted to drugs. They had admitted him to a de-addiction centre in Himachal. On April 23, she came to know that Sukhjinder, a resident of Johlan village, and Rajinder Singh, a resident of Kandhali Narangpur, Tanda, had taken Navjit along with them, but Navjit neither reached home nor the de-addiction centre. The police have registered a case under Section 346 of the IPC against Sukhjinder and Rajinder.

1 killed, 1 injured in road accident

Hoshiarpur: One person died and one more was injured in a road accident on Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni road on Tuesday. Sadar Police have booked the accused driver. Adamwal resident Kamal Singh, told the police that his father Ram Dass was going on a tempo when a car hit him. In the accident, his father and tempo driver were injured and both were referred from the local hospital to PGI but his father died on the way. The police have registered a case against the accused driver Sarbjot Singh, a resident of Jalandhar. OC

2 arrested for snatching phone

Hoshiarpur: Sadar police arrested two snatchers who snatched mobile from girl student on Tuesday. Bandana Rani, a resident of Mahilanwali village, told the police that she is a student of MA in a government college. When she was returning home from college, two persons stopped her near Jahankhelan and snatched her mobile. After registering a case, the Sadar police have arrested Baljinder & Dalwinder Mangu, both residents of Bassi Hast Khan. OC

One held with three pistols

Hoshiarpur: During a naka in the area, the police of PS City arrested the accused wanted in various cases and recovered three pistols and a magazine from him on Tuesday evening. According to the information, during the naka near Dhobi Ghat, the police arrested an accused passing by and recovered three pistols and a magazine from him during search. After registering a case against the accused, the police have started the next action. OC

