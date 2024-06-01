Factionalism in manch over support to BJP

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 31

Factionalism has erupted in the General Samaj Manch after the announcement by its state unit president Fateh Singh Parhar and general secretary Girish Sharma that the manch would support the BJP on all 13 Lok Sabha Seats in the state.

Condemning the announcement in an emergency meeting held here under the presidentship of Mohan Singh Sai, it was announced that neither the manch was a political party, nor anyone could be allowed to make it a political platform. The manch vice-president Naresh Bhardwaj said every voter in the state was free to decide and support his/her candidate on merit only.

Tejaswi Bhardwaj, Jaswinder Singh Ghumman, Pardeep Basra, Lalit Sudhir, Rajat Bhanot, Vinod Vermani, Aman Sharma were among those present in the meeting.

