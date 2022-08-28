 Failed housing schemes land JIT in legal trouble : The Tribune India

Failed housing schemes land JIT in legal trouble

159 plaints pending in consumer panels I 140 settled I Allottees demand probe, refund

Failed housing schemes land JIT in legal trouble

Abandoned flats at Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave, which was developed by Jalandhar Improvement Trust. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, August 27

The Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) has so far faced 299 cases in the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission for its failed residential schemes. The JIT has miserably failed to handover the possessions of the flats and plots to allottees for which it took lakhs of rupees from them.

As per information, the cases have been filed against the JIT between January 2015 to date for its failed schemes — Bibi Bhani Complex, Indra Puram-Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave and Surya Enclave Extension. Of 299 cases, 140 stands decided, while 159 cases are still pending with the commission. The JIT has complied to the rulings in 70 cases by refunding the principal amount with interest and compensation, and 39 are still pending.

10 yrs on, facilities continue to elude us

Even after the lapse of over 10 years, the JIT has failed to provide even the basic amenities like roads, power connections, streetlights, etc., in Bibi Bhani Complex and Gurbanta Singh Enclave. —Darshan Ahuja, Bibi Bhani scheme allottee

Waiting to get possession of plot since 2011

In 2011, the JIT launched 94.97-acre Surya Enclave Extension Scheme, a housing project. I paid the full amount of Rs 39 lakh for the plot by 2014, but have not received the possession yet. —ML Sehgal, Allottee

While the above data pertains to complaints filed in the district commission, a number of cases have been filed against the Trust directly in the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. Recently, the JIT lost two cases of allottees of Surya Enclave Extension in the state commission. The latter had ordered JIT to refund their principal amount with interest and compensation, which is to the tune of Rs 1.20 crore.

Allottees said the JIT had failed to fulfil any of the promises made at the time when these schemes were launched. Therefore, they were left with no other option than to file complaints with the consumer courts. They alleged the JIT had duped them of lakhs of rupees, but still there had been no investigation into these failed schemes.

Darshan Ahuja, an allottee in Bibi Bhani scheme, said even after the lapse of over 10 years, the JIT had failed to provide even the basic amenities like roads, power connections, streetlights, etc., in Bibi Bhani Complex and Gurbanta Singh Enclave. Besides, at Surya Enclave extension, no development has been carried out as the Trust failed to remove the illegal encroachment from the plot and the park, he said.

He stressed in the Surya Enclave Extension Scheme, despite paying Rs 30 or 40 lakh each, allottees had been waiting for the trust to hand over the possession.

Another allottee, ML Sehgal, said during the SAD-BJP government in 2011, the JIT launched a housing project known as ‘94.97-acre Surya Enclave Extension Scheme’. He said it had offered around 431 plots, ranging from 100 sq yards to 500 sq yards, to the public at a reserve price of Rs 17,000 per sq yard.

He said he paid the complete amount of Rs 39 lakh for the plot to the JIT by 2014, but had not received possession to date.

“JIT is reeling under a financial debt and a number of allottees had registered cases with the state and district consumer forums against the Trust for duping them and not fulfilling the promises of giving possession. Recently, while addressing five such cases of Surya Enclave Extension, the District Consumer Commission had ordered JIT to remove the encroachment from the plot and provide basic amenities to the allottees within three months or else it had to pay principal amount with interest and compensation which will be over Rs 1 crore”, Sehgal added. Allottees said a high-level inquiry from the Vigilance Bureau must be conducted to probe why these schemes failed and who was responsible for this.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Key accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi nabbed in Azerbaijan, Lawrence's brother Anmol traced to Kenya

2
Sports

From one Sara to another: Video of Shubman Gill on dinner date with Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours; fans react over his earlier 'link-up' with Sara Tendulkar

3
Business

Gautam Adani is world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief

4
Haryana

Watch: Gurugram businessman beats up security guard, lift operator at posh society; arrested after protest

5
Nation

Supreme Court expands definition of family; says it may take form of domestic, unmarried partnerships or queer relationships

6
Comment

Bhai Kahan Singh, the Renaissance man

7
Punjab

Attacked at home, Afghan Sikhs find community on New York’s Long Island

8
Bathinda

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

9
Nation

Indian graziers stopped by Chinese troops near LAC in eastern Ladakh's Demchok

10
Nation

Mukesh Ambani's succession plan: Akash gets Jio, Isha retail, Anant energy

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

‘Gatka’ player with 30% vision shows way
Punjab Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species
Punjab

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species

Sikandar’s bull run ends, loses battle to LSD
Jalandhar

Sikandar's bull run ends, loses battle to LSD

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa
Punjab

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report
Trending

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Amritsar

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Top News

Identification of minorities at state level: Supreme Court gives six weeks to Centre to spell out stand

Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level

Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...

Jhakhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...

‘Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain’, Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...


Cities

View All

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Meenakshi Lekhi defends Sunny Deol's prolonged absence from Gurdaspur

Year on, Jallianwala Bagh needs another makeover

Potable canal water for all villages of Punjab soon,15 projects underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Deep nexus: Gang involved in illegal sand mining busted in Tarn Taran

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

A first: Complex auditory implant surgery at PGI

Chandigarh: STA puts brakes on OLA, Uber bike taxis

Panchkula city set to have e-bike service

Packed to capacity, lone Chandigarh MC facility stops catching LSD-hit cattle amid rising infection

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

Alliance Air to restart Delhi-Shimla flight from September 6

BJP ‘using’ Anna Hazare as CBI found nothing against Sisodia, claims Kejriwal

Delhi reports highest number of rape cases, Kolkata least among 19 Indian metropolitan cities

Sports antidote to drug menace, says punjab CM

Sports antidote to drug menace, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dean’ get off to a flying start

Punjab VB unearths Rs 7-crore scam in agricultural society

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Winners to be covered under gradation policy, says minister

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

Fleecing by private schools continues, 27 complaints filed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Smart City Limited gets award for waterfront project

2 held for stealing jewellery in Ludhiana

Husband, three others booked for thrashing woman

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Works worth Rs 38.77 lakh to come up for discussion at F&CC meeting of Patiala MC

2 held with 3-kg opium, Rs 8L drug money by Rajpura police

Campaign to ease traffic movement in Patiala suffers setback after initial success

PRTC employees block Patiala-Samana road