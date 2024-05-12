Fake holiday package gang busted

Jalandhar, May 11
The police claimed to have busted a gang involved in duping people through ‘deceptive holiday package scheme’ with the arrest of 15 persons, including three women.
Divulging details, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said in a complaint, Gurdeep Singh stated that on May 8 around 1 pm, he received a call from a person Virat asking him to attend a meeting with MGVPL Team from New Delhi regarding a holiday package at Hotel Fortune near Lajpat Nagar.
The complainant said on May 9, he, along with his family, visited the first-floor boardroom where he met Mukesh Dubey, Mohit Saini and Ajay, who apprised him of the package. He opted for the package and paid a total of Rs 1.90 lakh to them in two transactions through his credit card. However, upon visiting MGVPL’s website, Gurdeep discovered that the corporate address was temporarily closed.
CP Sharma said Gurdeep made futile attempts to contact the persons listed in the brochure. He later realised that he had been defrauded.
Acting on his complaint, the police registered a case against 15 persons under Sections 420, 465, 467 and 471 of the IPC at the Division Number 6 police station.
The police laid a trap and arrested all 15 persons. Those arrested include Jai Parkash Yadav, Mohit, Deepak, Sandeep Kumar, Abhishek, Mukesh Dubey, Aman Shrivastav, Ajay, Vikas, Ashish Negi, Amit Singh, Priya, Khusboo and Muskaan, residents of Haryana, Delhi, UP, MP and other states.
The CP said the suspects did not have any criminal background. Further investigations were on into the case.
