Fake travel agent couple booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Following a complaint lodged by a resident of Hoshiarpur, Mahesh Kumar, the Sadar police have registered a case against a fake travel agent couple under Sections 420 and 406 of the IPC and other relevant provisions of the law on the charge of duping the complainant of Rs 30 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada. The accused were identified as Mandip Singh and his wife Nisha, residents of Glaxy Enclave, Jalandhar. The victim told the police that the accused could neither send him to Canada nor return their money back. No arrest has been made so far. OC

Fire breaks out in poultry farm

Phagwara: Goods worth estimated Rs 3 lakh were destroyed in a fire that broke out at a poultry farm in Mohalla Kaulsar here on Tuesday. Eight fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the fire. No animal was inside the poultry farm at the time of the incident. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. OC

Drug peddler in police net

Phagwara: The Phillaur police arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 25 grams of heroin from his possession on Tuesday night. According to the police, the accused was identified as Kuldip Kumar, a resident of Mukandpura Banga. He was nabbed at a check-point. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.

Covid: 22 test +ve in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: The district witnessed 22 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday. Civil Surgeon Dr Balwinder Kumar said there were 86 active cases in the district.