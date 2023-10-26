Famed karate coach Jagmohan Vij picked for Budapest

Hoshiarpur, October 25
Punjab’s internationally renowned karate coach and referee Sensei Jagmohan Vij has been selected by the Karate India Organisation (KIO) for the referee course organised by World Karate Federation during the 26th Senior World Karate Championship to be held in Budapest, Hungary. He is the only referee from North India selected for the prestigious competition. About 1,200 players, referees and technical staff from more than 100 countries will participate in the championship, which will start from tomorrow and continue till October 29.
It is noteworthy that Vij had earlier participated in the Karate Premier League organised by the World Karate Federation in UAE in Dubai (2019), Fujairah (2022) and Cairo (2023) and in the Junior World Karate Championship held in Turkey last year. He is the only referee from North India to officiate.
Chairman of the Referee Commission of Asian Karate Federation, Mansoor Al Sultan (Kuwait) and Sensei Natalia Dajkm (Austria), Assistant Secretary, WKF Referee Commission, will brief the selected referees about the new rules.
