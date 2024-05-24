Families join the poll fray as campaigns hit fever pitch

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 23

As campaigning reaches its peak in Jalandhar, candidates are employing every possible strategy to win over voters. This election season, it’s not just the candidates, who are on the move, their entire families are deeply involved in canvassing neighbourhoods and engaging with the public.

BJP candidate Sushil Rinku’s wife Sunita Rinku canvasses for her husband in Jalandhar. Sarabjit Singh

Sources reveal that Charanjit Channi’s family is fully committed to the cause. His son and daughter-in-law are managing his social media campaigns, while his wife accompanies him to public meetings and door-to-door visits. When Channi’s schedule is too hectic, his wife and daughter-in-law step in, rallying with party workers to garner support for the Congress.

Similarly, the family of SAD candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee is heavily involved in his campaign. Videos on SAD’s social media platforms show Kaypee’s daughter and son-in-law actively campaigning, going door-to-door to seek votes. His daughter is frequently seen delivering speeches, emphasising her father’s longstanding dedication to Jalandhar and his seniority as a local leader.

BJP candidate Sushil Rinku’s campaign is also a family affair. His wife plays a prominent role in public meetings, soliciting votes for her husband. She, along with women from their neighbourhood, is engaged in door-to-door campaigning to ensure a strong turnout for the BJP.

In contrast, AAP candidate Pawan Tinu’s family is notably absent from the campaign trail, with his son currently abroad. Instead, his loyal supporters and party workers are leading the charge.

BSP candidate Balwinder Kumar is managing his campaign independently, working closely with his supporters and party workers.

Meanwhile, candidates are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to attract voters, employing a mix of blame games, jibes, and other tactics to gain an upper hand.

The high-stakes Jalandhar (reserved) seat, contested by three turncoats, an outsider from Chamkaur Sahib, and a local scribe, is being closely watched, with various controversies adding to the drama each day.

