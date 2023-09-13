Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 12

Tragedy struck a family from Nauli village of Adampur near here as a youth passed away just four days after he had left here for Canada in pursuit of a better future.

‘Had a video call on Sept 10’ My son had left from Amritsar airport, boarding a flight to Toronto on September 6. On September 10, we had a video call with him at 9:30 pm (IST). It was still morning there and he said he had just had a meal but was feeling sleepy. It was at 2:30 am on Monday that we got a call that he was no more. We were all in for a big shock. — Seema, mother of Gagandeep

Gagandeep, alias Guggu, is learnt to have passed away under mysterious circumstances. He was married and his wife had already moved to Canada on a student visa. The victim’s father Mohan Lal said that he had taken Rs 30 lakh on loan to send his son and daughter-in-law to Canada and was now in no capacity to spend 20,000 Canadian dollars to bring back his body home.

Reason not clear yet

His mother Seema said, “My son had left from Amritsar airport, boarding a flight to Toronto on September 6. On September 10, we had a video call from him at 9:30 pm (IST). It was still morning there and he said that he had just had a meal but was feeling sleepy. It was at 2:30 am yesterday that we got a call that he was no more. We were all in for a big shock.”

The family said that Gagandeep had got married in November 2021. “The very next month, our daughter-in-law had moved to Canada. After completing a semester, she made a trip to Punjab before going back again,” Seema said.

Sohan Lal said, “The loss of our son has not just come to us as a massive tragedy but also a mystery which we are not able to figure out from here. How could such a healthy youth pass away so soon? We are waiting to know the outcome of his postmortem report.”

The family has appealed to the state government to help them get back their son’s body as they already were reeling under a huge loan amount. Meanwhile, the Punjabi community in Canada has started to raise funds to send back his body so that the family could perform his last rites.

