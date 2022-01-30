Fancy frolics contest

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Ivy World School, under the aegis of the Vasal Educational Society, organised Fancy Frolics Competition. A fancy dress competition not only blends learning with fun but also helps students develop confidence by giving them an opportunity to speak in front of others. Children were dressed in various costumes. They learned to imitate the mannerisms of the character or object they were dressed as, and, even created their own special traits and themes, which encouraged children to think outside the box, practice different emotions, and use their language skills to communicate. Fancy dress play also encourages children to express their point of view of the world around them. The children did a phenomenal job at the event. They were enthusiastic about dressing up for the event and with the assistance of their parents, submitted short video clips of themselves wearing their fancy dresses gleefully explaining the importance of it. Through their innocent enthusiasm and colorful imagination, children turned the event into a roaring success. The purpose of conducting the competition was not only to blend learning with fun but also to develop confidence in the students.

Indian Newspaper Day celebrated

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya celebrated the Indian Newspaper Day. On this occasion, activities such as news writing, poster making and article writing were organised here. Students participated actively in these activities by making beautiful posters on various topics such as freedom of press, role and importance of linguistic newspapers, women empowerment and media, importance of press in nation building etc. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi, while addressing on this occasion, explained the role of press in nation building, democracy and social uplift. She averred that such events were helpful for students to understand the importance of the subject. The principal lauded the efforts made by the PG Department of Journalism and Mass Communication for organising this successful event.

Industry conference

Mittal School of Business at Lovely Professional University organised a one-day online international conference on the present-day fifth industrial revolution comprising a score of legendary speakers from 16+ countries. The theme of the conference was “Industry 5.0: Human Touch, Innovation and Efficiency (IHTIE)”. Speakers were from top industries and institutions of the USA, UK, Australia, South Africa, Middle East, The Czech Republic, Malawi, Poland, Bangladesh and more. The conference was in line with Strategic Human Resource Management (SHRM) for vouchsafing “better workplaces; better world.” Session wise, it held many key note addresses, master class, panel discussions and technical sessions. These covered the effect of Industry 5.0 across all functional areas like marketing, finance, HR, Operations; and, specific applications such as intelligent healthcare, cloud manufacturing, supply chain management and more. The keynote address was made by Director (Snapdeal) K Ullas Kamath.

University toppers

Students of MA English final year of the PG Department of English of Apeejay College of Fine Arts added another shining feather in the glorious cap of college by bagging top covetous university positions. It was a proud moment for college when Riya and Pallak Saini scored 1137 and 1129 marks out of 1600 and ranked first and second positions in university examinations respectively. Dr Sunit Kaur, Head Department of English said, “Ever since MA English was introduced at ACFA, our students have been bagging coveted university positions year after year.” She added we ensure optimum career enhancement of our students. Riya would now be leaving for UK to join a prestigious University of Bristol for further studies in English literature and Pallak Saini has been recruited as a lecturer in Department of English at Apeejay itself.

NSS students celebrate Republic Day

The department of NSS, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, celebrated the 73rd Republic Day, under the guidance of Principal Dr Navjot. Poster-making and face-painting competitions were organised on this occasion in which the NSS volunteers and the students participated in full swing. Principal Dr. Navjot congratulated the NSS officers Manita, Manjeet Kaur and Aatma Singh for organising the event.

Challenges in cyber security

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Design and Automation at GNA University organised an international webinar on current challenges in the field of cyber security. The keynote speaker of the webinar was Dr Ioan, Cosmin MIHAI, Cyber Security Officer, Romania. He is a researcher, professor, trainer and conference speaker with an experience of more than 15 years in cyber crime and cyber security. Dr Anurag Sharma, professor and head, CSE, welcomed the keynote speaker and participants. Dr Cosmin explained the important issues of Cyber Security like principles of cyber security, risks, assets, threats, and vulnerabilities in system/network. The speaker also spoke about online transaction security, email account security, social media advantages and disadvantages. He further discussed about importance of law knowledge, scope of cyber-crime, Ransomeware attack, lottery frauds, job frauds, Aadhaar Card, OTP frauds, bonus point frauds, online ticket frauds and various online frauds. The question-answer session was conducted at the end where the participants asked various questions related to the security aspects in day to day life related online activities. Gurdeep Singh Sihra, pro-chancellor, GNA University, congratulated the department for organising such skill based webinars which enhance the technical skills of students and faculty.