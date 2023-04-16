Farewell for students

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Department of Physiotherapy, Lyallpur Khalsa College, organised a farewell party for the outgoing students of BPT-IV year. Students performed various items like dance, skit, modeling, poem etc. The chief guest of the event was the college Principal Prof. Jasreen Kaur who giving his best wishes to the students, urged them to work for the betterment of society. Head of the Department Dr. Raju Sharma welcomed the Principal, other guests and students. Dr. Jaswant Kaur, Dr. Priyank Sharda, Dr. Suman, Dr. Anjali Ojha, Dr. Vaishali Mahandru and other staff members of physiotherapy department were also present on this occasion.

Foundation Day of MGN School

MGN Public School, Kapurthala, celebrated the 30th Foundation Day.The programme commenced with path of Japji Sahib and Sukhmani Sahib followed by mesmerising shabad gayan by school students. The ceremony was presided over by School Manager Ravinder Singh Mehta and delivered felicitations in the programme. Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia also addressed the students acquainting them well with the school history. In her talk, she briefed how the school stands out with the vision, vigour and value of a new kind.

GNDU Results

The student-teachers of Innocent Hearts College of Education achieved 70 per cent first divisions in the result of GNDU B.Ed Sem-I examination. Four student-teachers achieved distinction and 30 pc student-teachers’ grabbed more than 70 pc marks. Yashika Jain achieved first position in the college with 75.78 pc marks, Sonamdeep Kaur bagged second position with 74.52 pc marks, Diksha Mehta attained third position in the college with 74.31 pc marks and Nitika got fourth position in the college with 74.10 pc marks. Diksha Mehta attributed her success to the democratic environment of the college and helpful teachers.

Prize Distribution Function at KMV

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised 138th Annual Prize Distribution Function. More than 450 prizes were given to the deserving scholars for bringing laurels to the institution in various categories like academic excellence, NCC, entrepreneurship, innovation, creativity and leadership etc. The event also witnessed a release of next issue of “Sports Newsline” by Department of Sports and Physical Education showcasing laurels won by sports stars of the college at various levels. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi lauded the efforts of Dr. Neeraj Maini, Head, PG Department of Commerce, and Dr. Rashmi, P.G. Department of Commerce, for organising the ceremony.

Jashan- e- Baisakhi held

The festivities, cheer and vibrancy were at the peak in Jashan- e-Baisakhi organised at HMV Collegiate Sr. Sec. School. The students completely dazzled in Punjabi attires with Punjabi folk songs and rangoli which filled the eyes with colours of Punjab. School Coordinator Dr.Seema Marwaha felicitated the guest withthe green planter. The celebration commenced with DAV Gaan. The students enthusiastically participated in poster making and elocution and poem recitation competition exhibiting rich Punjabi heritage and culture. In elocution competition the first position was grabbed by Sehaj Vijand. Shrishti Jain secured the second position. Suneha, Jaismeen, Jiya secured first, second and third positions, respectively in poster making competition. The students also presented bhangra.

Principals' meet organised

A Principals' Meet was organised by DIPS Chain in DIPS School, Urban Estate, to make the principals aware about the new education policy and changes in the new academic session. The entire programme was completed under the chairmanship of CEO Monika Mandotra. In the beginning all the school principals of DIPS explained the effective teaching practices so that education system of DIPS can improved. Everyone was informed about the policies so that they can follow it by informing the teachers and students. The principals were instructed to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government.

Webinar organised at college

An international webinar was organised by the History Association. The theme of the webinar was "Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Source of Inspiration for Youth”. The keynote speaker was Dr. Surinder Dhanjal, from Department of Computing Science, Thompson River University, Canada. Kawaljit Kaur, convenor of this webinar, introduced the speaker. College Principal Prof Pooja Prashar accorded a warm welcome to the speaker. Dr. Surinder Dhanjal gave a very informative lecture on the topic. Students from B.A. Semester VI also recited poems in webinar.

Inter-college sports meet

A two-day Inter College Sports Meet organised by St. Soldier Group of Institutions got concluded. Group Chairman Anil Chopra, Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra were present as chief guests to encourage the students who were welcomed by Managing Director Prof. Manhar Arora, Directors/Principals of all colleges. The second day started with warm up, bhangra, fitness session by fitness coach Hapreet Singh Bhatti which was thoroughly enjoyed by the students. Around 1500 students from St. Soldier's colleges participated in this sports meet in which 100m (men) Abhishek got first, Jaskaran second, Gurinder Singh third, (women) Goldie first, Ruby second and Naina third, 200m (men) Abhishek first, Manak Lal second, Rohit third, (women) Goldy first, Komalpreet second, Nisha third, 800m (men) Abhishek first, Nemdas second, Manak Lal third, (women) Natasha first, Ragini second and Seema third.