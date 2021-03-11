Farewell Party held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A farewell party was organised at Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women in the college auditorium. The day was a fiesta devoted to the years spent together with friends and teachers, to reminisce joyous moments. The hall was festooned with decorations. Being a colorful affair, the farewell bash rocked the day for all the party attendees. The eye catching moments were the dance performances of the students. The highlight of the event was Miss Farewell contest in which the outgoing students walked the ramp gracefully and participated in games. Principal Dr Navjot sent her blessings and assured the students that they will always get support of college even after they have left. She encouraged them by saying that never compromise with your principles and abide by the moral values and discipline they have learnt from the college. Jessica was adjudged as Ms LKCW, Jaspinder as the first runner up, Sharda as the second runner up, Simran as Ms Charming and Kiranjeet as Ms Elegant.

Atal Tinkering Lab opened

An Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL), a Central Government of India initiative, was inaugurated at Delhi Public School to facilitate innovation, foster scientific temperament and entrepreneurial spirit amongst the students. The ceremony begun with the unveiling of the inauguration plate entitled ATAL Lab followed by the cutting of a ribbon to commemorate a new beginning for innovation and entrepreneurship by PVC Thakur Arun Singh, the chief guest Dr Sorabh Lakhanpal, Professor, Senior Dean and Head for Division for Student Welfare in Lovely Professional University, CAO Col Maini and Principal Ritu Kaul. In the lab, the students will be proffered the use of educational kits and equipment of robotics, science, electronics, sensors and other updated facilities to compete in regional and national competitions. Students - Sanat Gupta, Ananay Mayor and Ojas Arora, who made it to the top 75 in the most prestigious ATAL SPACE Challenge 2021, demonstrated the award winning project to the audience. The next on the list that was introduced under the ATL Marathon was a user-friendly website ‘Madhumeh’, created by the students aiming at helping diabetes (type-2) patients maintain a healthy life style. ‘Re-plastic: Recycling Plastic for a better future’ was another project. The chief guest made the students aware about the sustainable way to upcycle trash of plastic packets, snack wrappers into eco bricks and discussed the procedure of making chewing gum from giloy.

‘Kokka’ team visits campus

The entire team of Punjabi film ‘Kokka’ visited Lyallpur Khalsa College. The college Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra welcomed Gurnam Bhullar and Neeru Bajwa -the lead actor and actress of the movie- and the entire team of this film. On this occasion the stars entertained the audience with dialogues from the movie. Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Dr Samra appreciated the film for being socially relevant and based on Punjabi culture, and said such efforts would go a long way in promoting Punjabi language and culture. Prof. Palwinder Singh, Dean, Cultural Affairs, and other faculty members and students were also present on the occasion.

Investiture Ceremony organised

The Investiture Ceremony of Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School, Sangal Sohal, Kapurthala Road, was held, wherein the newly elected office-bearers took pledge to preserve the pride of the school. Damanjot Singh and Gunika Arora of XII were elected as Head Boy and Head Girl, respectively. By turn Rohit Kumar and Romika Luthra of XII were elected as Vice Head Boy and Vice Head Girl, respectively. Tejasroop Singh and Palakjeet Kaur of XII were elected as Sports Captain Boys and Sports Captain Girls, respectively. In the series of Senate, Gurkirat Kaur and Samridhi Luthra of Gandhi House, Pavani Budhia and Jaskirat Kaur of Tagore House, Saumya Budhia and Parneet Kaur of Patel House, Meetkamal and Anmoljot Kaur of Luxmi House were elected as Captains and Vice Captains, respectively. During the ceremony, the Principal gave sashes and pinned the badges. The new council received the responsibility with a pledge to preserve the pride of the school. They were given oath by the Principal Priyanka Sharma. The Principal congratulated them and enthused them to be impartial and honest in discharging their duties.

Grandparents’ Day celebrated

A great occasion of Grandparents’ Day was conducted in The Nobel School. The occasion was started by lighting the lamp. Chairman Prof CL Kochhar, Managing Director Kumar Shiv Kochhar, Principal Amita Sharma, Prof MP Singh, Co-ordinator of senior wing Ravinder Kaur and Co-ordinator Charu Kakria of junior wing were present. Grandparents were welcomed with tilak ceremony and showers of petals. The stage was handled by Pooja and Charu. The little Nobelians of pre-wing recited gayatri mantra and mool mantra. The different items like welcome dance, daadi amma, nani teri morni, English song, dada ji ki chhaddhi, and bhangra were presented by them so beautifully that everyone appreciated their efforts. The special performance was presented by Tavisha. Different types of activities were organised for the grandparents and, winners were also awarded. Students spread the awareness on save animals and save environment through fancy dress. The Principal said that due regard of the grandparents is a must and should become a habit for all.

Science Talk competition organised

The Department of Physics of PCM SD College for Women organised a Science Talk competition for the students of BSc (Non Medical and Computer Science) in the Seminar Hall. The aim of the competition was to hone public speaking skills of the students and to teach them to be articulate while expressing their thoughts and opinions. The speakers of different classes spoke eloquently on the following topics: Physics in Our Everyday Life, Physics Behind the Climate Change, Physics in Medical Field, Future Source of Energy, Why is Physics Beautiful? and Wireless Electricity. The students performed with utmost zest and zeal. They exhibited their knowledge through versatility in their topics. Sakshi and Navpreet Kaur of BSc Non Medical Semester VI bagged first position. Nisha of BSc Non Medical Semester II got second position and Ritika of BSc Computer Science Semester II made it to third position. Members of the managing committee and Principal Prof (Dr) Pooja Prashar gave kudos to the achievers for making a mark with their exceptional performances and to the department for having organised an activity in learning.

Aids and Thalassaemia seminar

Under Red Ribbon Club, an awareness seminar on Thalassaemia and AIDS was conducted at MLU DAV College Phagwara by Science Department under the guidance and observation of Principal Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa. The main objective of the seminar was to raise the awareness among students, general public, health care providers and decision makers to improve the lives and wellbeing of Thalassaemia and AIDS patients all over the world. Students gave speeches, made posters and a question answer session was also conducted. They said Thalassaemia is one of the most common genetic diseases world wide. Disorders of haemoglobin synthesis (thalassaemia) and structure (eg. sickle-cell disease) were among the first molecular diseases to be identified and have been investigated and characterised in detail. Dr. Randhawa said as severe thalassaemia affects both physical and mental health, it causes patients and their parents suffering; therefore prevention and control of severe thalassaemia are important. Students spoke on AIDS also to aware the society and to provide the younger generation knowledge about the causes, symptoms, tests and treatments for treating HIV infection. Dr Randhawa during her address said it is the responsibility for every community to unite in the fight against HIV, show support for people living with HIV and remember those who have died. The preventive measures against HIV AIDS include, using protection during sexual intercourse, avoid sharing needles, blades etc. with other people and building good body immunity should follow.

Short film competition Frames held

A documentary/short film competition “Frames 2022” was organised by the Department of Media Studies, CT Group of Institutions, North Campus, Maqsudan. In this, 17 teams from various colleges of Punjab and other states namely HMV College, GNA University, Lyallpur Khalsa College, Loyola College Tamil Nadu etc participated. The participants highlighted various social issues in their films like Corona, cleanliness, women safety, hesitation etc. They were adjudged by renowned video director Gorbi and DD Punjabi TV anchor Megha Bhalla. They judged the films made by students on various parameters like concept, creativity/originality, execution, enactment and technical/production quality. Campus Director Dr Yogesh Chhabra along with Anisha Kundra, Head – Dept of Media Studies and Judges gave the certificates, cash prizes to the winners. The first prize was bagged by GNA University with a cash prize of Rs. 5,100 whereas second and third prizes were bagged by the teams from Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar along with the cash prizes of Rs 3,100 and Rs 2,100.

Arushi tenth in University Merit

Hoshiarpur: Arushi Thakur of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, secured tenth position in the merit list of Panjab University in BSc Agriculture, first semester. Expressing happiness on the achievement of the meritorious student, Principal Prof (Dr) Vinay Kumar told that Arushi Thakur made the organisation proud by getting 544/600 marks. Esha Rani and Karishma Chaudhary, held second and third positions in the college, respectively. The college management committee president Dr Anoop Kumar and secretary DL conveyed best wishes to students and wished them for a bright future.

degrees awarded at 48th Convocation

The 48th Convocation of JC DAV College, Dasuya, was held on Sunday. Sandeep Hans, Deputy Commissioner, Hoshiarpur, presided over the convocation as the chief guest. In his convocation address, Hans said graduation ceremony is a moment of prestige, but there is no end to growing and therefore, graduating students should never stop exploring. He added that there is a lot of negativity and anarchy in the sociery and advised the students to come forward to correct the social evils. In his short address, he touched all spheres of life - society, environment, pollution, mother nature, social inequalities etc. During the convocation, as many as 1,028 degrees were awarded to the graduates and post-graduates. College’s annual prize distribution function was also organised after the event and more than150 meritorious students were awarded prizes. Medals and prizes were also awarded to the outstanding performers in sports, NCC, NSS, and other extra-curricular activities. On this occasion, principal Dr Amardeep Gupta read the annual report of the college. He congratulated the students and the staff for their academic achievement and said a convocation is a much-awaited event in every student’s life, as it gives the returns to the efforts, put in by them, throughout their academic endeavour. Faculty members, who had completed their PhD degrees during the last year, were also honoured by the college during this convocation. The graduating students also shared their experiences with the media and praised the institution’s efforts in academic and non-academic spheres. /oc